Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

June 14, 2017 7:30 PM

President Heithoff called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Steve Busteed, Steve Heithoff, Stan Heithoff, Bob Hoefer, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk, Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Heithoff led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Heithoff reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Doug Jones motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $415.03; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $148.80; Career Communications, Inc., Instru Expense, $93.40; CMI, Inc. Misc., Expense, $350.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $804.60; CVA, Instru Expense, $163.67, Maintenance, $1,855.51; City of Neligh, Maintenance, $25.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $46.63; Curriculum Associates, Instru Expense, $52.94; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $50.67, Instru Expense, $5.37; edmentum, Instru Expense, $2,900.55; ESU Coordinating Council, Instru Expense, $391.00; ESU #9, Title Expense, $219.00; Egan Supply Co., Instru Expense, $131.86; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $874.33; Elgin Pharmacy, Health Expense, $19.53; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $59.83, Business Expense, $150.00; Elite Office Products, Instru Expense, $238.00, Business Expense, $213.52; Fastenal Co., Maintenance, $760.96; GP Comm., Business Expense, $460.34; haddock, Instru Expense, $594.00; Hadley-Braithwait, Maintenance, $107.90; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,127.88; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $51.84; Integration Partners, Instru Expense, $2,799.57; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $140.95; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $473.24; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $1,710.55; KSB School Law, Supt./Prin. Expense, $152.50; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $480.08; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $478.40; MARC, Maintenance, $491.19; Midwest Grads, Instru Expense, $313.35; Moore Medical, Maintenance, $43.80; Nationwide, Board Expense, $100.00; Northern Agri-Services, Inc., Instru Expense, $176.56; Olson’s Pest Tech, Maintenance, $88.00; Plank Road Publishing, Instru Expense, $190.25; PlasmaCAM, Inc., Perkins Grant, $2,010.68; Precision Repair, Transportation, $615.51; Prestwick House, Instru Expense, $395.98; Quality Iron & Metal, Instru Expense, $77.37; Rassmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $2,861.84, Reimbursement, $971.78; Renaissance Learning, Instru Expense, $2,664.00; Sargent Welch, Instru Expense, $224.94; Scott Electric, Business Expense, $5.00; SectorNow, Instru Expense, $1,050.00; Staples, Maintenance, $696.22; The Library Store, Instru Expense, $233.35; Thompson Co., Maintenance, $78.08; TMS Business, Expense, $35.70; University of NE-Lincoln, Instru Expense, $20.00; US Bank, $2,840.52; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $387.19; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $296.72; Voyager Sopris Learning, Instru Expense, $407.08; West Music, Instru Expense, $182.75; Winners’ Circle, Instru Expense, $98.10; Board Expense, $64.40

Total Board Bills: $36,167.81

June Payroll: $204,633.00

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $240,800.81

President Heithoff recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. There were no committee reports.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the past month’s activities. Summer school will begin July 6th.

Supt. Polk reported that the football field project has been completed and north parking lot blacktop is completed. The gym will be closed on July 6th for gym floor refinishing.

In action items, lunch and breakfast prices were discussed. Stan Heithoff motioned to raise breakfast and lunch prices 10 cents as required by the state for 2017/18 school year. Breakfast prices will be $1.60 for students and $2.10 for adults and lunch prices for K-6 students – $2.20, Gr. 7-12 – $2.45 and adults – $3.10. Motion was seconded by Steve Busteed. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Bob Hoefer second to approve the safety plan as per yearly review. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Jones second to approve the negotiated agreement for 2018-19 and 2019-20 with a $900 increase in salary base each year and insurance benefits to remain the same. Base salary for 2018-19 will be $35,000 and base salary for 2019-20 will be $35,900. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Stan Heithoff second to approve the purchase of additional playground equipment from Sterling West for the amount of $19,276. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Busteed second to approve the transportation agreement with Pope John to transport their students for $70 per day. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, preliminary budget information, teaching and extra duty assignments were reviewed.

Motion by Busteed, seconded by Stan Heithoff to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:16 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on July 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School. A hearing for the Student Fee Policy 504.19, Bully Prevention Policy 504.20, and Parent Involvement Policy 1005.03 will be part of the regular meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: June 21, 2017

ZNEZ