Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

May 11, 2017, 7:30 PM

Vice President Steve Busteed called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Stan Heithoff, Lisa Welding, and Doug Jones. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk, Principal Greg Wemhoff. Absent for roll call was Steve Heithoff and Bob Hoefer.

Vice President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Stan Heithoff motioned to excuse Steve Heithoff from the meeting. Doug Jones second. Vote 4-0.

Bob Hoefer arrived at 7:32 p.m.

Lisa Welding motioned and Stan Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $324.00; Applied Connective Technologies, Maintenance, $290.00; Becker, Scott, Title Expense, $180.36; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $336.60; Brown & Saenger, Instru Expense, $1,060.00; Bygland Dirt Contracting, Maintenance, $250.00; Committee for Children, Perkins Grant, $2,259.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $876.45; CVA, Instru Expense, $67.80; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $38.50; Danko, Maintenance, $1,112.50; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $17.66, Instru Expense, $258.96, Instru Expense, $58.32; Dwyer, Julie, Title Expense, $180.36; ESU #8, $13,829.10; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $835.51; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $63.81, Business Expense $1,319.50; Elite Office Products, Instru Expense, $2,176.16, Business Expense, $271.17; GP Comm., Business Expense, $460.57; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,071.17; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $157.44; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,312.72; K&T Central Plains Plumbing, Maintenance, $631.02; Huskerland Prep, Instru Expense, $64.00; MSM Enterprises SpEd Expense $610.37; MARC, Maintenance, $151.79; NCSA, Supt. Expense, $335.00; Northern Tier, Transfer, $10,000.00; NWEA, Instru Expense, $150.00; Olson’s Pest Tech, Maintenance, $88.00; Paper 101, Instru Expense, $82.82; Reimbursement, $698.80; Scholl, Randy, Maintenance, $189.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $89.47; Spiegel, Ben, Title Expense, $180.36; Thompson Co., Maintenance, $143.92; TMS, Business Expense, $35.70; US Bank, $2,709.84; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $156.27; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $299.52; Wondercheck, Audrey, Title Expense, $180.36

Total Board Bills: $45,603.90

May Payroll: $199,708.61

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $245,312.51

Vice President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There was no correspondence. There were no committee reports.

Principal Wemhoff then presented his report on spring activities. He spoke briefly about the NeSA switch to MAPS testing next year with more information to follow. He distributed the NDE school improvement review report.

Supt. Polk reported on work on the football field.

In action items, Stan Heithoff motioned, Jones second to approve purchase of mower from Green Line Equip with bagger and trade-in of Snapper mower for the amount of $11,363.96. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Welding second to approve the projects from Schmitt Construction for the blacktop paving of the parking lot north of the gym for the amount of $35,116 and cleaning and sealing of the west parking lot in the amount of $2,970. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Bob Hoefer second to approve non-certified employment agreements/salaries as recommended by Supt. Polk. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Welding second to approve the Student Gr. 7-12, Elementary Prek-6, and teacher handbooks for the 2017-18 school year with recommended changes. Voting yes were Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Voting no was Bob Hoefer. Vote 4-1, motion carried.

Elgin was invited by two Neligh board members, Dave Wright and Ron Gilg, to send a two person subcommittee to the next area meeting of various school board committees. While Elgin sees no benefit to our district and has no interest in being involved in a

numerous school plan, it was decided they would send someone out of respect for their neighbor’s invitation.

The board reviewed the textbook purchase rotation and discussed the wetland area behind the gym.

Hoefer motioned, Jones second to enter closed session to discuss negotiations, and the reason for closed session is to protect the public’s interest. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Vice President Busteed restated the motion to enter closed session to discuss negotiations, and that the reason for closed session was to protect the public’s interest. Closed session was entered at 8:36 p.m. and the board returned to open session at 8:58 p.m. No action was taken.

Motion by Jones, seconded by Stan Heithoff to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:58 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on June 14, 2016 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: May 24, 2017

