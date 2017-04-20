Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

April 12, 2017 7:30 PM

President Steve Heithoff called the regular meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Stan Heithoff, Lisa Welding, Doug Jones, and Steve Busteed. Bob Hoefer was absent. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Heithoff led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Heithoff reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Lisa Welding motioned and Doug Jones second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.AMH, Transportation, $417.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $230.21; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $162.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $551.40; CVA, Instru Expense, $26.00; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $686.75; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $28.00, Instru Expense, $103.77, Instru Expense, $78.97; ESU #8, $14,509.60; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,430.17; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $52.16, Business Expense $921.50; Elite Office Products, Instru Expense, $900.31; Gibbs Smith Publishing, Textbook Loan, $81.97; GP Comm., Business Expense, $460.01; Hadley-Braithwait, Maintenance, $232.75; Hometown Station, Transportation, $673.60; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Textbook Loan, $1,756.95; HW Wilson/Grey Publishing, Instru Expense, $495.00; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $190.08; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $1,389.58; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,736.79; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $213.50; McGraw Hill, Textbook Loan, $1,583.69; Midwest Floor Specialists, Maintenance, $237.90; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $355.74; NASB, Board Expense, $270.00; NCSA, Supt. Expense, $95.00; Olson’s Pest Tech, Maintenance, $88.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $8.95; Reimbursement, $414.18; Schiltmeyer Julie, Title Expense, $123.12; Softchoice, Instru Expense, $2,239.50; Student Assurance Services, Business Expense, $500.00; Thompson Co., Maintenance, $525.09; TMS, Business Expense, $35.70; US Bank, $2,346.88; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $19.96; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $288.46 ?Total Board Bills: $36,460.24 ?April Payroll: $198,861.16 ?Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $235,321.40

President Heithoff recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, board members discussed some ideas presented at the board workshop they had attended. The board agenda could be changed to include all items as discussion and then acted on as needed, but the board decided to have the board agenda remain the same with separated action and discussion items. Also, teacher contracts do not need to be issued in the spring but rather are automatically renewed if not notified otherwise before April 15th.

In the Principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on recent and upcoming activities on the calendar. Preschool registration night shows 15 students in the afternoon and 15 students in the morning for next school year. Kindergarten round-up registered 14 students for 2017-18. NeSA testing is in full swing. It was suggested that the science fair be held all at one time with both groups presenting at the same time.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Polk reported on the legislative conference that he had attended. He also reviewed information from the NRCSA conference.

In action items, Stan Heithoff motioned, Welding second to approve teacher requisitions for 2017-18. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Stan Heithoff second to approve the extra-duty assignments for 2017-18 as amended. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bob Hoefer arrived at 8:07 p.m.

Doug Jones motioned, Welding second to approve the 2017 graduate list as presented upon completion of the requirements necessary to graduate. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on work on the football field. Stan Heithoff motioned, Steve Busteed second to approve the estimate from Todd’s Sod Farm for moving the current sod and laying new sod ($13,300) Bygland for dirt work ($1800) and Koinzan Enterprises for sprinkler system ($11,000). Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Welding second to approve epoxy flooring for Ag room ($6700), removal, sandblasting, powder coating & re-installation of lockers($6200) and cabinets for nurse/speech room ($2600). Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Busteed second to approve transfer of $3,000 to Wolfpack co-op account. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Jones second to approve transfer of $10,000 to Northern Tier. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Stan Heithoff second to approve the purchase of a basketball shooting machine for $5,910 with trade-in of old machine. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Bob Hoefer second to approve the purchase of plasma cutter software upgrade ($2,200). Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Busteed second to enter closed session to discuss negotiations, and the reason for closed session is to protect the public’s interest. Vote 6-0, motion carried. President Heithoff restated the motion to enter closed session to discuss negotiations, and that the reason for closed session was to protect the public’s interest. Closed session was entered at 8:47 p.m. and the board returned to open session at 9:29p.m. No action was taken.

Motion by Hoefer, second by Stan Heithoff to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:30 p.m.

The next meeting will held on Thursday, May 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: April 19, 2017

