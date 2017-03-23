Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

March 8, 2017 7:30 PM

President Steve Heithoff called the regular March Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Stan Heithoff, Steve Heithoff, Bob Hoefer, Doug Jones, Lisa Welding, and Steve Busteed. Also present was Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Heithoff led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Heithoff reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Steve Busteed motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $222.52; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $235.93; Binswanger Glass, Maintenance, $148.50; Bureau of Ed & Research, Title Expense, $245.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $292.05; CVA, Maintenance, $202.03, Instru Expense, $21.97; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $132.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $29.61, Instru Expense, $186.30; ESU #8, $13,486.67; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,648.81; Elgin Pharmacy, Health Expense, $3.49; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $63.81, Business Expense, $495.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $127.43; Environmental Services, Maintenance, $297.32; GP Comm., Business Expense, $460.01; Haddock, Instru Expense, $40.80; Hadley-Braithwait, Maintenance, $233.75; HireRight, Transportation, $250.00; Hoefer Irrigation, Maintenance, $82.12; Hometown Station. Transportation,$264.94; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $499.49; Jerry’s Feed, Maintenance, $10.33; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $926.82; Kayton Intl., Transportation, $75.42; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $211.65; NETA Conf., Title Expense, $367.00; NCDHD, Instru Expense, $600.00; Olson’s Pest Tech, Maintenance, $88.00; Reimbursement, $5,679.90; Thompson Co.,Maintenance, $150.52; TMS Business, Expense, $35.35; University of Oregon, Instru Expense, $80.00; US Bank, $3,573.38; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $569.65

Total Board Bills: $32,038.07

March Payroll: $200,022.92

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $232,060.99

President Heithoff recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. He reminded board members of the NASB workshop next week about school law.

Principal Wemhoff reported on Maps testing and the upcoming NESA testing in April. He reported on other upcoming events.

Michael Becker, A.D. recapped winter sports and reported on upcoming spring activities and student involvement in extra-curricular programs. Winter sports banquet will be hosted by Pope John on March 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Supt. Polk submitted his monthly report in the board packet.

In action items, Stan Heithoff motioned, Welding second to offer contracts to all current teachers for the 2017-18 school year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Bob Hoefer seconded to approve Principal Wemhoff’s salary with a 2% raise for the 2017-18 school year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Busteed second to offer teaching contracts to Trey Rossman and Mackenzie Cooper for the 2017-18 school year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Building projects and estimates from Schmitt Construction and Zegers Construction of Neligh were discussed. Stan Heithoff motioned and Doug Jones seconded to hire Schmitt Construction to do sidewalk repair, locker room floors, trophy case and book locker work, and put metal on the ag shop ceiling. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Hoefer seconded to approve tentative school calendar for next year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned and Busteed second to approve the technology purchase as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Stan Heithoff second to approve the glass door bid for high school building east door and gym building coach’s door from Bionswanger Glass for $4,024 each. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Hoefer second to declare surplus 3 arc welders and 36 computers. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Welding second to approve the use of school grounds for circus on July 25, 2017. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Motion by Welding, second by Hoefer to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:42 p.m.

The next meeting will held on April 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: March 22, 2017

ZNEZ