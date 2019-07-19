Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular July Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

July 11, 2019, 8:00 PM

President Steve Busteed called the Regular July Board Meeting to order at 8:00 p.m. Board members present were Steve Busteed, Lisa Welding, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, and Ron Bode. Absent was Doug Jones Also present was Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Lisa Welding second to excuse Doug Jones from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $445.73; B.E. Publishing, Instru Expense, $685.28; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $87.44; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $6.90; Carlex, Instru Expense, $17.93; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $946.00; Committee for Children, Instru Expense, $398.00; Curriculum Associates, Instru Expense, $150.98; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $87.55, Instru Expense, $5.00; ESU #8, Business Expense, $430.00; Educators Publishing Service, Instru Expense, $42.50; Elgin Body and Glass, Transportation, $365.38; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $180.83; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,235.26; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $108.91, Business Expense, $199.51, Business Expense $1,906.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $259.40, Business Expense, $245.18; Flinn Scientific, Instru Expense, $2,394.96; Gopher, Instru Expense, $491.34; Good Life Counseling, Instru Expense, $1,056.27; GP Communications, Business Expense, $595.80; HireRight, Transportation, $62.80; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,413.68; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $247.05; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $2,920.02; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $94.50; Kallhoff Electric, Maintenance, $1,532.57; Kayton Intl., Maintenance, $976.42; Koinzan Ent., Maintenance, $168.20; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $624.50; MARC, Maintenance, $211.57; Midwest Floor Specialists, Maintenance, $1,283.00, Maintenance, $1,680.00; Nationwide, Board Expense, $100.00; NCSAdmins, Admin Expense, $520.00; NIMCO, Inc., Instru Expense, $1,552.05; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $256.88; Pyramid School Products, Business Expense, $15.60; Reimbursement, $5,255.53; Schiltmeyer, Julie, Title Expense, $85.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $764.54, Business Expense, $206.31; State of NE UC Fund, Business Expense, $200.00; Stumps, Instru Expense, $184.44; Teacher Created Resources, Instru Expense, $30.97; The Library Store, Instru Expense, $112.47; The Thompson Co., Maintenance, $390.65; TMS, Business Expense, $40.50; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $470.86; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $333.92; WatchMinder3, SpEd Expense, $147.00; Wells Fargo, Title Expense, $2,410.35; Woodwind Brasswind, Instru Expense, $19.99; Zaner-Bloser, Instru Expense, $191.13

Total Board Bills: $36,932.65

June Payroll: $218,618.01

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $255,550.66

President Busteed called the public hearing to order for Student Fees Policy, 504.19 at 8:02 p.m.

The board reviewed the Student Fees Policy. There was no comment from the public.

Hearing adjourned at 8:07 p.m.

President Busteed opened the public hearing for Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 at 8:07 p.m. The board reviewed the policy and there was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 8:12 p.m.

The public hearing for Parent Involvement Policy, 1005.03 was opened by President Busteed at 8:12 p.m. The board reviewed the policy and there was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 8:17 p.m.

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There was no correspondence or committee reports.

In the principal›s report, reported on summer school and other upcoming events.

Supt. Polk reported on preliminary budget work and progress on summer projects.

In action items, Welding motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Student Fees Policy, 504.19 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned Ron Bode second to approve Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Welding second to approve parent involvement policy, 1005.03 as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve 1st reading of NASB recommended policies in relation to unicameral actions/requirements as amended. The policies are: 203.06 Committees, 407.07 Negotiations, 502.01 Resident Students, 507.02 directory Information, 604.11 Cit6izenship, 702.03 Budget Adoption, 706.01 Purchase Procedures. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on awnings but the topic was tabled at this time.

Discussion was held on possible distance learning Spanish from Palmer. Mr. Polk stated its always best to have a teacher in the classroom, but with the very late resignation and a very difficult area to fill, this is the option currently being worked on. Next year Spanish was to be available to 9th-12th grades should students so choose, hopefully that can still be the case. Members then reviewed board goals and school improvement plan.

Welding motioned and Stan Heithoff second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:56 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be August 15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room.

Respectfully submitted,

DOUG JONES, Secretary

PAULA JENSEN, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: July 17, 2019

