Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

June 12, 2019 7:31 PM

Vice President Welding called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Absent were Steve Busteed and Ron Bode. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk, Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Vice President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Doug Jones second to excuse Ron Bode from the meeting. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned and Todd Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $445.73; B.E. Publishing, Instru Expense, $685.28; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $87.44; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $6.90; Carlex, Instru Expense, $17.93; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $946.00; Committee for Children, Instru Expense, $398.00; Curriculum Associates, Instru Expense, $150.98; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $87.55, Instru Expense, $5.00; ESU #8, Business Expense, $430.00; Educators Publishing Service, Instru Expense, $42.50; Elgin Body and Glass, Transportation, $365.38; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $180.83; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,235.26; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $108.91, Business Expense, $199.51, Business Expense, $1,906.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $259.40, Business Expense, $245.18; Flinn Scientific, Instru Expense, $2,394.96; Gopher, Instru Expense, $491.34; Good Life Counseling, Instru Expense, $1,056.27; GP Communications, Business Expense, $595.80; HireRight, Transportation , $62.80; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,413.68; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $247.05; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $2,920.02; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $94.50; Kallhoff Electric, Maintenance, $1,532.57; Kayton Intl., Maintenance, $976.42; Koinzan Ent., Maintenance, $168.20; Loup Valley Lighting, Maintenance, $624.50; MARC, Maintenance, $211.57; Midwest Floor Specialists, Maintenance, $1,283.00, Maintenance, $1,680.00; Nationwide, Board Expense, $100.00; NCSAdmins, Admin Expense, $520.00; NIMCO, Inc., Instru Expense, $1,552.05; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $256.88; Pyramid School Products, Business Expense, $15.60; Reimbursement, $5,255.53; Schiltmeyer, Julie, Title Expense, $85.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $764.54, Business Expense, $206.31; State of NE UC Fund, Business Expense, $200.00; Stumps, Instru Expense, $184.44; Teacher Created Resources, Instru Expense, $30.97; The Library Store, Instru Expense, $112.47; The Thompson Co., Maintenance, $390.65; TMS, Business Expense, $40.50; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $470.86; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $333.92; WatchMinder3, SpEd Expense, $147.00; Wells Fargo, Title Expense, $2,410.35; Woodwind Brasswind, Instru Expense, $19.99; Zaner-Bloser, Instru Expense, $191.13

Total Board Bills: $36,932.65

June Payroll: $218,618.01

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $255,550.66

Vice President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. No comments were stated.

There were no committee reports or correspondence.

Principal Wemhoff reported on activities to close out the school year and upcoming summer school.

Supt. Polk reported on progress on summer projects.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motioned to accept the resignation of the Spanish teacher, Amy Klein, with regret. Jones seconded the motion. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on lunch prices. This year schools can claim exemption from mandatory price increases. Current lunch prices are PreK-6 students – $2.30, Gr. 7-12 – $2.55 and Adults – $3.20. Stan Heithoff motioned, Todd Heithoff second to keep the current lunch prices for 2019-20. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Pope John will not need bus services this coming school year so no action was taken on this item.

Discussion was held on the Elgin Public School Safety Plan. Jones motioned, Stan Heithoff second to approve the safety plan. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Steve Busteed arrived at 7:55 p.m. and took over president duties. Supt. Polk gave a preliminary budget review. Teaching assignments and extra duty assignments were reviewed and will need to be changed since the resignation of the Spanish teacher. Supt. Polk will be receiving estimates on walkway awnings and eagle’s nest shade to see if there is enough interest to proceed .

Motion by Welding, seconded by Todd Heithoff to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on July 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School. A hearing for the Student Fee Policy 504.19, Bully Prevention Policy 504.20, and Parent Involvement Policy 1005.03 will be part of the regular meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: June 19, 2019

