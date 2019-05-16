Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

April 10, 2019 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Stan Heithoff, Lisa Welding, Doug Jones, Todd Heithoff, and Ron Bode. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Lisa Welding motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

AtoZ Vac & Sew, Maintenance, $139.80; AMH Family Practice, Transportation, $280.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $444.29; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $18.80; Carolina Biological, Instru Expense, $55.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $655.80; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $573.96; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $1,379.49; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $72.68, Instru Expense, $99.13; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $7,204.64, SpEd Expense, $15,050.00; SpEd Expense, $325.26; Elgin Body & Glass, Transportation, $360.96; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $401.08, Instru Expense, $17.84; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,598.00; Elgin Review, Business Expense, $960.00, Board Expense, $64.52; Elite Office Products, Instru Expense,$969.30, Business Expense, $176.15; Good Life Counseling, Guidance, $975.00; Great Plains Communication, Business Expense, $595.80; HW Wilson, Instru Expense, $495.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $425.70; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $125.55; JMC Inc., Business Expense, $3,127.04; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $49.77; Jordan Schindler Htg & Air, Maintenance, $65.00; K&T Central Plains Plmbg, Maintenance, $166.35; Midwest Floor Spec, Maintenance, $145.20; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Onesource, Business Expense, $58.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $40.37; Reimbursement, $3,598.13; Reuss Electric, Maintenance, $135.00; Student Assurance Services, Health Expense, $502.25; The Thompson Co., Maintenance, $195.15; TMS, Business Expense, $43.20; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $121.35; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $351.99

Total Board Bills: $42,150.55

April Payroll: $211,878.97

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $254,029.52

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In the Principal’s report, Becky Lindgren and her student, Jordan Lindgren, presented information on the coding class that she is teaching. Principal Wemhoff reported on school activities and testing.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Polk reported on the legislative conference that he had attended. He also reviewed information from the NRCSA conference.

In action items, Stan Heithoff motioned, Doug Jones second to approve teacher requisitions as presented for 2019-20. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the extra-duty assignments for 2019-20 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Lisa Welding motioned, Bode second to approve the 2019 graduate list as presented upon completion of the requirements necessary to graduate. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on adding on to the Ag shop for a wash bay for the buses. Jones motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the estimate from Schmitt Construction for $54,865 to build a wash bay for buses. The motion also includes purchasing a power washer and the very minor electrical work at a later time. Voting yes were Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, Jones, and Welding. Bode abstained. Vote 5-0-1, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Welding second to approve the estimate to fix and upgrade the sound system in the gym from Midwest Music in the amount of $6,729.27. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on adding a parking lot and sidewalks to the north of the playground area near the water tower for preschool building and games access. Welding motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the estimate from Schmitt Construction for $20,808. Voting yes were Busteed, Stan Heithoff, Todd Heithoff, Jones, and Welding. Bode abstained. Vote 5-0-1, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Bode second to accept with regret the resignation of McKenzie McClellan as 1st Gr teacher. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Jones second to approve the teacher contract of Chelsi Childers as 1st Gr. teacher for 2019-20. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Motion by Todd Heithoff, second by Welding to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 8:43 p.m.

The next meeting will held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: April 17, 2019

ZNEZ