Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

February 15, 2017 7:30 PM

President Steve Heithoff called the regular February Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Stan Heithoff, Steve Heithoff, Bob Hoefer, Lisa Welding, and Steve Busteed. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Lisa Welding second, to excuse Doug Jones from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Heithoff led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Heithoff reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Steve Busteed motioned and Bob Hoefer second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Total Board Bills: $45,697.56

February Payroll: $198,539.08

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $244,236.64

President Heithoff recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

Mr. Randy Eisenhauer and the HAL group of 5th & 6th graders presented projects they have been working on. Ethan Hinkle, William Heilhecker, Jack Wemhoff, Keyera Eisenhauer, and Baylee Busteed described their recent activities during their Friday lunchtime meetings.

Principal Wemhoff reported on work being done on the upcoming Elgin Public and Northern Tier school improvement presentation. The teachers attended an inservice by the ESU 8 on January 23rd and a ½ day inservice on February 6th where the staff worked on the presentations. He previewed upcoming activities.

Supt. Polk reported on hours of instruction with the many snow days this school year. He discussed upcoming projects and interest in sending promotional postcards to area towns. He sent his appreciation to Doug Jones for his many years of service as wrestling coach as he retires this year.

In action items, Stan Heithoff motioned, Hoefer second to accept with regret the letters of resignation from Taylor Spiegel and Wes Prater effective at the end of 2016-17 school year. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The transportation committee of Doug Jones, Stan Heithoff, and Lisa Welding presented bus estimates. Stan Heithoff motioned, Welding second to approve purchase of a 2018 Bluebird activity bus from Nebraska/Central Equipment, Inc. for $95,065. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The instructor fee for Driver’s education will be increasing so discussion was held on setting the fee for students. Busteed motioned, Hoefer second to continue the student fee of $190 for Driver’s Ed. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Busteed second to approve the principal contract for Greg Wemhoff for 2017-18 school year. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Heithoff distributed the new board goals set at the January board retreat. Welding motioned, Busteed second, to approve the school board goals. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Hoefer motioned, Welding second to approve the 2nd reading of section 400 policies regarding Personnel; Policy #502.02 Nonresident Students/Option Enrollment, Policy #502.02R1 Standards for Acceptance or Rejection of Option Students, and Policy #710.00 Disposition of School Property. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, President Heithoff distributed board committee appointments for each member. The buildings & grounds committee reported on possible upcoming summer projects. Some of them include football field work, locker room updating, asphalt for more parking areas, and updating library and office areas. Mr. Polk will gather more information on these projects.

Motion by Welding and second by Stan Heithoff to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

The next meeting will held on March 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: February 22, 2017

