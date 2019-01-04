Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

December 12, 2018, 6:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular meeting of the Elgin Public School Board to order at 6:33 p.m. Board members present were Steve Heithoff, Steve Busteed, Lisa Welding, Stan Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Bob Hoefer. Administrators in attendance were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Steve Heithoff motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $409.07; Central NE Rehab, Sped Expense, $683.90; Comfort Inn Kearney, Title IIA , $209.90; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $33.91, Instru Expense, $30.99; ESU#8, Instru Expense, $12.50, Sped Expense, $23,902.08, Sped Expense, $32,250.00, Sped Expense, $643.50; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,490.47, Instru Expense, $72.43; Elgin Review, Business Expense, $1,798.50, Board Expense, $52.77; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $546.33; GP Communications, Business Expense, $596.92; Green Line Equipment, Maintenance, $1,000.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,055.89; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $112.50; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $1,358.67; KSB School Law, Business Expense, $748.00; MSM Enterprises, Sped Expense, $280.85; NASB, Board Expense, $190.00; NCSA, Admin Expense, $115.00; Nebraska Safety Center, Transportation, $125.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $273.13; Rasmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $6,300.00; Reimbursement, $4,322.44; The Thompson Co., Maintenance, $76.34; TMS, Business Expense, $43.20; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $351.72; Winners’ Circle, Board Expense, $135.68

Total Board Bills: $79,309.69

December Payroll: $216,550.60

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $295,860.29

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. He distributed the results of the School Board Self-Evaluations to all board members.

Principal Wemhoff reported on the activities of the past month and the schedule of activities through the end of the semester.

Supt. Polk reported on the legislative forum that he had attended. There are no uniforms up for replacement this year. He distributed the school improvement goals sheets and progress of work done by staff.

In action items, discussion was held on the decision of offering Early Retirement Incentives. Lisa Welding motioned, Steve Heithoff second to offer two early retirement applications this year. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

There was no action on the Supt. contract since there is one in place and no changes were requested.

Hoefer motioned, Jones second to approve contract with Good Life Counseling and Support with recommended amendments and approval by school attorney. Vote, 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on summer projects to further investigate. The school board would like to have Supt. Polk to get further information on replacing the baseline of the gym floor, a bus barn, and sealing the walls of the gym building.

President Busteed presented awards to retiring board members, Bob Hoefer and Steve Heithoff. Bob completed 8 years of service and Steve had served the Elgin School Board for 20 years.

The next regular board meeting will be on January 9, 2019 at 6:30 PM at the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Hoefer and seconded by Steve Heithoff. Vote 6-0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 7:53 p.m. The EPS School board will hold a yearly board retreat following the regular January meeting in the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: December 19, 2018

