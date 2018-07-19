Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular July Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

July 11, 2018, 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the Regular July Board Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Steve Busteed, Lisa Welding, Stan Heithoff, Bob Hoefer, Steve Heithoff, and Doug Jones. Also present was Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Steve Heithoff motioned and Doug Jones second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Antelope Memorial Hospital, Transportation, $140.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $68.99; BE Publishing, Instru Expense, $856.61; Becker, Rachel, Title Expense, $172.76; Carolina Biological. Instru Expense. $124.25; Cengage Learning. Instru Expense. $2,800.75; CVA. Maintenance. $259.02; City of Neligh. Maintenance. $10.00; Classroom Direct. Instru Expense. $467.99; Corner Service & Tire. Transportation, $448.20; Dean’s Market. Maintenance, $92.91; ESU#1. Instru Expense. $60.00; ESU#8. Instru Expense. $70.00, Business Expense. $20.00; Educators Publishing Service. Instru Expense. $47.60; Elgin One Stop, Transportation. $538.78; Elgin Pharmacy, Instru Expense, $60.80; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $119.35, Business Expense, $693.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $109.45; Flinn Scientific Inc., Instru Expense, $73.05; Floor Maintenance & Supply, Maintenance, $120.89; Fun Express, Instru Expense, $381.54; GP Communications, Business Expense, $917.17; Haddock, Instru Expense, $744.00; Hal-Leonard, Instru Expense, $235.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $152.60; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Instru Expense, $1,453.83; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $140.60; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $169.33; K&T Central Plains Plmbg, Maintenance, $2,091.17; KSB School Law, Business Expense, $429.00; McGraw Hill, Instru Expense, $1,272.68; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $253.21; Nasco, Instru Expense, $3,424.42; National Art & School Supplies, Business Expense, $139.69; National FFA Organization, Instru Expense, $39.00; Nebraska Dept. Of Education, SpEd Expense, $11,643.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Pearson, Instru Expense, $4,020.96; Plank Road Publishing, Instru Expense, $159.35; Precision Repair. Transportation, $25.00; Prestwick House, Instru Expense. $362.83; Protex Central, Maintenance. $369.07; Pyramid School Products, Instru Expense, $669.88; Reimbursement, $8,665.78; Quill.com, Instru Expense, $59.97; Really Good Stuff, Instru Expense, $448.79; Reinke’s Farm & City Service, Maintenance, $20.98; S&S Worldwide, Instru Expense, $80.16; Sargent Welch, Instru Expense, $231.80; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $342.89; SOCS, Business Expense, $1,383.00; Staples, Business Expense, $507.54; Stumps, Instru Expense, $169.99; The Library Store, Instru Expense, $56.53; TMS, Business Expense, $35.45; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $159.27; Voyager Sopris Learning, Instru Expense, $140.99; Wells Fargo, Title Expense, $93.41; West Music, Instru Expense, $1,132.93; Winners Circle, Board Expense, $266.20; Zaner Bloser, Instru Expense, $695.94; Zee Medical, Instru Expense, $54.45

Total Board Bills: $51,081.80

July Payroll: $192,211.41

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $243,293.21

President Busteed called the public hearing to order for Student Fees Policy, 504.19 at 7:32 p.m.

The board reviewed the Student Fees Policy. There was no comment from the public.

Hearing adjourned at 7:36 p.m.

President Busteed opened the public hearing for Bullying Prevention Policy, 504.20 at 7:36 p.m. The board reviewed the policy and there was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 7:40 p.m.

The public hearing for Parent Involvement Policy, 1005.03 was opened by President Busteed at 7:40 p.m. The board reviewed the policy and there was no comment from the public. The hearing adjourned at 7:45 p.m.

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There was no correspondence or committee reports.

In the principal’s report, reported on summer school and other upcoming events.

Supt. Polk reported on preliminary budget work and progress on summer projects.

In action items, Jones motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Student Fees Policy, Bullying Policy, and parent involvement policy as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Bob Hoefer second to approve 1st reading of NASB recommended policies in relation to unicameral actions/requirements as amended. The policies are: 402.09 Recognition for Service of Employees and Others; 403.02 Child Abuse Reporting; 404.06 Harassment by Employees; 503.08 Married Students or Students with Children; 503.09 Homeless Children and Youth; 504.12 Regulated Electronic Devices; 504.18 Harassment by Students; 505.03 Suspension and Expulsion of Students (combination of old policy 505.03 and 505.04); 603.01 Curriculum Development; 604.14 Reading Instruction and Improvement; 1005.12 Title 1 Parent and Family Member Engagement. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Steve Heithoff motioned and Welding second to approve 2nd Reading of Policy 402.18 Self-Defense devices and the staff waiver that accompanies it. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned Stan Heithoff second to approve the estimate of $7,500.00 from Midwestern Tennis & Track for striping of the track. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Members then reviewed board goals and school improvement plan.

Hoefer motioned and Welding second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:35 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be August 15, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: July 18, 2018

