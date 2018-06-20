Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

June 13, 2018 7:31 PM

President Busteed called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Steve Heithoff, Stan Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Absent was Bob Hoefer. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk, Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Stan Heithoff motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $179.52; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $54.00; Blick Art Materials, Instru Expense, $326.88; Brown & Saenger, Instru Expense, $660.00, Business Expense, $1,500.00; CVA. Maintenance, $765.87, Instru Expense, $33.21; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $40.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance. $15.15, Instru Expense, $114.80; EBSCO, Instru Expense, $5,129.00; ESU#8, Instru Expense, $31.00; Egan Supply Co., Maintenance, $350.14; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,202.51, Instru Expense $51.12; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $62.28, Business Expense, $1,328.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $124.54; GP Communications, Business Expense, $526.00; Haddock, Instru Expense, $843.00; Hometown Station, Transportation, $778.07; Huskerland Prep, Instru Expense, $64.00; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $34.88; Island Supply, Instru Expense. $116.25; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $448.30; KSB School Law, Business Expense, $307.50; Koinzan Enterprises, Maintenance, $54.17; Midwest Floor Spec., Maintenance, $1,157.30; Midwest Grads, Instru Expense, $630.30; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $349.85; Nationwide, Board Expense, $100.00; Nebraska Life Magazine, Instru Expense, $44.00; Norfolk Daily News, Instru Expense, $150.00; Norfolk Public Schools, Title Expense, $100.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Pyramid School Products, Instru Expense, $76.02; Reimbursement, $721.90; Scholl, Randy, Maintenance, $210.00; Sector Now, Instru Expense, $450.00; That’s Great News, Instru Expense, $179.00; Thompson Co., Maintenance, $117.63; TMS, Business Expense, $39.75; University of South Dakota, Title Expense, $150.00; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $137.44; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $440.93; Wells Fargo, Title Expense, $371.02

Total Board Bills: $20,653.33

June Payroll: $205,382.03

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $226,035.36

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments. At this time, Hunter Reestman, Ally Wemhoff, and Kaylee Martinsen along with their sponsors, Jo Wemhoff and Dorothy Heithoff reported on the East Coast Trip. Each told of their favorite part and thanked the school board for supporting this trip.

Edmond Knott from Applied Connective commented on his upcoming estimate for later in the meeting. There were no committee reports or correspondence.

Principal Wemhoff reported on activities to close out the school year and upcoming summer school.

Bob Hoefer arrived at 7:45 p.m.

Supt. Polk reported on progress on summer projects.

In action items, Steve Heithoff motioned to approve raising lunch prices 10 cents for 2018-19 as required by the state. Lunch prices for PreK-6 students – $2.30, Gr. 7-12 – $2.55 and Adults – $3.20. Doug Jones second motion. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Doug Jones second to approve the release form waiver for staff that volunteer to have self defense devices in their classrooms. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Bob Hoefer second to approve policy 402.18 Self-Defense Devices on first reading. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Steve Heithoff motioned, Lisa Welding second to approve transportation agreement with Pope John for one bus route. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on estimates for updating security cameras and video storage. Motion by Steve Heithoff, second by Hoefer to approve the estimate from Safe-n-Secure in the amount of $10,747.17. Motion carried, Vote 6-0.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Jones second to approve an estimate from Century Hardware in the amount of $5,900.91 for the main office door video and unlocking system. Motion carried, Vote 6-0.

Jones motioned, Welding second to approve the estimate from Great Plains Communication for hallway & outdoor speakers in the amount of $5,862.99. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Steve Heithoff second to approve the purchase of the Wonders Reading Program in the amount of $18,000. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, early budget discussions were held and teaching and extra duties assignments were reviewed.

Motion by Jones, seconded by Stan Heithoff to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:53 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on July 11, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School. A hearing for the Student Fee Policy 504.19, Bully Prevention Policy 504.20, and Parent Involvement Policy 1005.03 will be part of the regular meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: June 20, 2018

ZNEZ