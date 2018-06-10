Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

Elgin Public School Board

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

May 9, 2018, 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:32 p.m. Board members present were Steve Heithoff, Bob Hoefer, Lisa Welding, and Doug Jones. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk, Principal Greg Wemhoff. Absent for roll call was Stan Heithoff

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Lisa Welding motioned to excuse Stan Heithoff from the meeting. Steve Heithoff second. Vote 5-0.

Doug Jones motioned and Lisa Welding second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 5-0.

Wells Fargo, Title Expense, $89.95

Total Board Bills: $35,463.54

May Payroll: $214,208.91

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $249,672.45

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There was no correspondence. There were no committee reports.

Principal Wemhoff then presented his report on spring activities and the close of the school year.

Supt. Polk reported on building projects for summer.

In action items, Steve Heithoff motioned and Jones second to approve locating the practice track around the football field but still leaving access to parking in end zones with a dirt work cost of $4,000. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned and Welding second to approve a fencing estimate from Wacker Fencing for $8,917.00 to enclose the area around the 3 buildings (high school, elementary, & lower elementary) including the price of fencing, gates, & mechanical locks. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Steve Heithoff motioned, Welding second to approve the purchase of gym building locks and new ag room door from Century Lumber in the amount of $5,612.68. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned and Steve Heithoff second to approve high school building main door locks with keypad & audio/video equipment from Applied Connective in the amount of $3,210.10. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bob Hoefer motioned and Steve Heithoff second to approve classroom security measures. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Welding second to approve the teaching contract of Andrew Childers as science teacher for 2018-19. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Hoefer second to approve non-certified employment agreements/salaries as recommended by Supt. Polk with sub pay increasing to $110 per day. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Steve Heithoff second to approve the Student Gr. 7-12, Elementary Prek-6, and teacher handbooks for the 2018-19 school year with recommended changes. Voting yes were Busteed, Steve Heithoff, Doug Jones, and Lisa Welding. Voting no was Bob Hoefer. Vote 4-1, motion carried.

Welding motioned and Hoefer second to approve the EKG group using the bleachers for the Bullarama on June 8th. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

The board reviewed the textbook purchase rotation.

Motion by Hoefer, seconded by Welding to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on June 13, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: May 16, 2018

