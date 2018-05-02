Proceedings — District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

Distance Learning Room, EPS

April 11, 2018 7:30 PM

President Steve Busteed called the regular meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Stan Heithoff, Lisa Welding, Doug Jones, Bob Hoefer, and Steve Heithoff. Also present were Superintendent Dan Polk and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Busteed led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07.

Doug Jones motioned and Stan Heithoff second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

A to Z Vac & Sew, Maintenance, $60.00; AMH Family Practice, Transportation, $280.00; Appeara, Maintenance, $359.66; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $122.50; Boone County Health Center, Transportation, $110.00; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $477.21; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $1,361.05; CVA, Maintenance, $115.81, Instru Expense $4.53; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $84.63, Instru Expense, $142.14; ESU#8, Instru Expense, $17.50, SpEd Expense, $12,669.47, SpEd Expense, $1,391.08, SpEd Expense $8,600.00; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,570.18, Instru Expense $36.74; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $60.44, Business Expense, $573.50; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $155.29, Instru Expense, $119.59; Environmental Services, Inc., Maintenance, $547.04; GP Communications, Business Expense, $530.06; HW Wilson Publishing, Instru Expense, $495.00; Hadley-Braithwait, Maintenance, $315.70; Holiday Inn, Kearney, Instru Expense, $109.95; Hometown Station, Transportation, $643.54; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $139.52; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $116.25; John’s Disposal, Inc., Business Expense, $242.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $358.60; K & T Central Plains Plumbing, Maintenance, $178.12; Midwest Floor Specialists, Maintenance, $145.20; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $260.89; NASB, Business Expense, $120.00; Nebraska Safety Center, Transportation, $25.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $88.00; Onesource Background Checks, Business Expense, $36.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $7.68; Reimbursement, $1,300.89; Thompson Co., Maintenance, $190.00; TMS, Business Expense, $40.10; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $351.69; Wells Fargo, Title Expense, $119.00

Total Board Bills: $34,671.55

April Payroll: $207,198.15

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $241,869.70

President Busteed recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In the Principal’s report, Jack Wemhoff, William Heilhecker, and Keyera Eisenhauer reported on the Northern Tier Enrichment day held at Wheeler Central. Principal Wemhoff reported on recent and upcoming activities on the calendar. Preschool registration night shows 15 students in the afternoon and 12 students in the morning for next school year. Kindergarten round-up registered 13 students for 2018-19. NSCAS testing is in full swing and Jrs. have completed the ACT Test.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Polk reported on the legislative conference that he had attended. He also reviewed information from the NRCSA conference.

In action items, Steve Heithoff motioned, Lisa Welding second to approve teacher requisitions as presented for 2018-19. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Lisa Welding second to approve the extra-duty assignments for 2018-19 as presented. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Steve Heithoff motioned, Hoefer second to approve the 2018 graduate list as presented upon completion of the requirements necessary to graduate. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Welding motioned, Stan Heithoff second to approve the use of the bus for the Elgin Music Booster Trip on May 26th. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Steve Heithoff motioned, Lisa Welding second to approve the purchase of music equipment and instruments in the amount of $9,076.03. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Steve Heithoff second to approve the major summer projects of JV locker rooms tile and locker repainting ($14,400), Security camera server updates ($14,557) and auto light switches ($3,500). Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Stan Heithoff motioned, Lisa Welding second to approve the Wolfpack committee recommendation of having separate sports banquets. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Jones motioned, Stan Heithoff second to accept with regret the resignation of Robert Coakes as science teacher. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Hoefer motioned, Welding second to approve 2nd reading of Policy 503.07 Pregnant Students. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Dirt work for the practice track was tabled as costs came in at more than was anticipated. Discussion continued on relocation of the track plans to the football field area.

Steve Heithoff motioned, Bob Hoefer second to enter closed session to discuss school safety/safety plan, and the reason for closed session is to protect the public’s interest. Vote 6-0, motion carried. President Busteed restated the motion to enter closed session to discuss school safety/safety plan, and that the reason for closed session was to protect the public’s interest. Closed session was entered at 9:06 p.m. and the board returned to open session at 9:59p.m. No action was taken.

Motion by Hoefer, second by Welding to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 10:03 p.m.

The next meeting will held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School

Respectfully submitted,

Doug Jones, Secretary

Paula Jensen, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official

PUBLISH: April 18, 2018

ZNEZ