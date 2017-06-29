Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 13, 2017

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved payroll claims.

Approved vendor claims.

General: Joe Abler, ex, 35.24; Antelope Co Court, ex, 412.00; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex, 69.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex, 58.17; Appeara, ex, 93.77; Applied Connective, ex, 165.00; Bear Graphics, ex, 301.26; Black Hills Energy, ut, 670.95; Bob Barker Co, ex, 292.82; Bomgaars, ex, 233.84; Boyd’s Network, ex, 19072.55; Eleanor Brady, ps, 25.00; Dean Brown, ps, 25.00; Carhart Lbr, ex, 7.99; Carney Law, ex, 3255.62; Casey’s General, ex, 391.13; Elgin City, ex, 250.00; Neligh city, ut, 3644.70; Clearwater Record, ex, 377.88; Comfort Inn, ex, 629.70; Consolidated Mgt, ex, 232.29; Country Inn, ex, 198.00; Creston Fert, ex, 262.50; Cubby’s, ex, 298.65; Custer Co Sheriff, ex, 6.00; Das State, ex, 573.68; Dataspec, ex, 399.00; Dean’s Mkt, ex, 294.82; Digital-Ally, 39.00; Dollar General, ex, 45.60; Dugan Forms, ex, 432.00; Dusty’s, ex, 448.50; Eakes Office, ex, 653.91; Elgin One Stop, ex, 162.85; Elgin Review, ex, 288.49; Elite Office, ex, 4209.18; Elkhorn River Farms, ex, 108.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter & Temple, ex,1892.12; Flenniken Electric, ex, 1153.19; Frontier Comm, ut, 2179.84; G & B Sprinklers, ex, 643.50; Bryon Gloe, ex, 9.00; Great Plains Comm, ut, 190.00; Tessa Hain, ex, 21.13; Hall Co Sheriff, ex, 27.04; Heartland Fire, ex, 889.79; Holiday Inn, ex, 189.90; Hughes Constr, ex, 1068.87; Nadene Hughes, ps, 14.00; Iowa Prison, ex, 324.56; Jonny Dodge, ex, 387.22; Lyle Juracek, ex, 25.00; Frank Kamphaus, ps, 16.00; Bob Krutz, mlg 149.80; Lazy T Tire, ex, 9.53; Madison Co Sheriff, ex, 6.00; Mamas’ And Nanas’, ex, 45.73; Marvin Planning Consul, ex, 750.00; Microfilm Imaging, ex, 87.00; Mid-American Benefits, ins, 220.00; David Miller, mlg 64.20; MIPS, ex, 669.72; Morland, Easland & Lohrberg, ex, 831.36; Moyers Dept, ex, 10.00; NACO Planning Assn, ex, 30.00; National 4-H Council-Supply, ex, 19.91; NACO, ex, 2310.14; Nebr Bean, ex, 24.00; NE Health & Human Ser, ex, 273.00; Nebr Law Enforcement, ex, 70.00; Neligh Auto, ex, 2.49; Neligh News, ex, 375.80; Nirma, ex, 82,712.00; Naco Vision, ins, 424.93; Office Depot, ex, 44.77; Donna Payne, ps, 25.00; Phyllis Perdew, mlg 74.90; Petty Cash-Clerk, 33.00; Petty Cash-Sheriff, 24.99; Pierce Co Sheriff, ex, 79.02; Pitney Bowes, ex, 1131.90; Pitney Bowes, ex, 169.9; Orchard News, ex, 306.59; Protex Central, ex, 162.50; Quill Corp, ex, 1046.46; Kurt Rakow, mlg 96.30; Ramada Inn, ex, 502.00; Region IV, ex, 5820.50; Schroeder Surveying, ex, 260.00; Caroline Siems, ps, 25.00; Wex Bank, ex, 653.84; Swanson Spray Foam, ex, 7760.00; Chuck Thiemann, mlg 60.00; Three & Co Baking, ex, 40.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex, 67.90; Top Quality Gloves, ex, 154.80; Uline Shipping, ex, 149.53; Unl Its Comm, ex, 182.08; US Cellular, ut, 325.42; Verizon Wireless, ut, 32.51; Clearwater Village, ex, 250.00; Warren Garage Dr, ex, 59.00; Bonita Welke, ps, 22.00; Winners Circle, ex, 48.19; Greg Wortman, mlg 160.50; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 122.58; Clearfly Comm, ex, 132.00; Nancy Schramm, ex, 3471.00.

Road & Bridge At Large: ATCO Intl, ex, 876.40; B’s Enterprises, ex, 10,917.85; Bygland Dirt Const, ex, 778.88; Carquest, ex, 95.07; Central Valley, ex, 256.80; Tilden City, ut, 104.82; Creston Fert, ex, 82.45; Cubby’s, ex, 96.16; Casey Dittrich, ex, 102.00; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 1158.47; Emme Sand, ex, 2690.43; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 2534.82; Randy Finch, ex, 120.00; GIS Workshop, ex, 2000.00; Green Line Equip, ex, 625.00; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 4179.53; Hometown Station, ex, 732.13; Island Supply Weld, ex, 184.14; JC Trucking, ex, 2031.29; Jebro, ex, 37,356.00; JEO Consulting, ex, 4310.00; Edward Johnson, ex, 2287.50; Jonny Dodge, ex, 498.76; Kumm Gas, ex, 394.55; Lazy T Tire, ex, 21.84; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 5090.50; Marlin Matson, ex, 57.50; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 23,006.82; Mr S’s, ex, 1111.22; Neligh Auto, ex, 33.66; Neligh Clinic, ex, 148.00; Netcom, ex, 1380.00; Newman Traffic Signs, ex, 2505.34; NIRMA, ex, 40,000.00; Northeast Glass, ex, 145.00; Randy Novak, mlg 941.20; OK Tire Store, ex, 476.11; On Call, 90.00; Powerplan, ex, 214.58; Quick Serve, ex, 59.20; Road Builders Mach, ex, 410.55; Ross’s Repair, ex, 865.75; Royal One Stop, ex, 349.27; Sanne Ser, ex, 124.80; Wex Bank, ex, 1409.80; Spud Trucking, ex, 14,175.60; Gary Thiele, ex, 387.50; Truck Center, ex, 271.61; Verizon, ut, 116.16; Brunswick Village, ut, 93.00; Clearwater, Village, ex, 54.00; Willie’s Ser, ex, 48.05; Schlecht Truck, ex, 11,236.60; AMH Family Practice, ex, 139.00; Caterpillar Financial, ex, 98,481.41.

Brunswick Area: Frontier Comm, ut, 77.23; JC Trucking, ex, 1961.40; Kumm Gas, ex, 3122.05; Neligh Auto, ex, 143.92; North Central Power, ut, 130.49; Pellatz Bros, ex, 15.00; Brunswick Village, ut, 93.00.

Orchard Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 142.81; Bomgaars, ex, 27.94; Emme Sand, ex, 171.68; Frontier Comm, ut, 79.62; Green Line Equip, ex, 254.92; Kayton Int, ex, 195.05; North Central Power, ut, 63.15; Royal One Stop, ex, 283.62; Spud Trucking, ex, 3513.80.

Clearwater Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 71.56; Bomgaars, ex, .79; Elkhorn Rural Public Power, ut, 81.15; Emme Sand, ex, 2269.03; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 748.49; Green Line Equip, ex, 669.52; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 3125.60; Neligh Auto, ex, 2.15; NMC Exchange, ex, 270.18; NE Nebr Telephone, ut, 108.99; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 361.76; Spud Trucking, ex, 8255.00; Clearwater Village, ut, 54.00.

Neligh Area: B’s Enterprises, ex, 728.00; Bomgaars, ex, 173.90; Cubby’s, ex, 124.97; Carquest, ex, 2.70; Emme Sand, ex, 385.17; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1564.94; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 683.63; Frontier Comm, ut, 127.26.

Tilden Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 323.57; Tilden City, ut, 104.82; Constellation Gas, ut, 243.80; D & M Mach, ex, 65.14; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 4239.44; Frontier Comm, ut, 77.55; Matteo Sand, ex, 626.40; Nebr Public Power, ut, 137.98; Quick Service, ex, 148.18.

Oakdale Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 60.14; Farner’s Pride, ex, 1378.22; Emme Sand, ex, 1150.11; Great Plains Comm, ut, 127.98; Green Line Equip, ex, 70.51; Matteo Sand, ex, 277.92; Nebr Public Power, ut, 46.17; Powerplan, ex, 214.58.

Elgin Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 93.36; Carquest, ex, 32.50; Central Valley, ex, 55.75; Elkhorn Rural Public Power, ut, 48.70; Emme Sand, ex, 554.35; Great Plains Comm, ut, 139.96; JC Trucking, ex, 12,044.70; Road Builders, ex, 508.63; Rueter’s Power, ex, 17.40; Sapp Bros, ex, 2864.27.

Law Enforcement Bond: Antelope Co Treasurer, ex, 249,406.25.

Reappraisal Fund: Quill Corp, ex, 167.90.

Register of Deeds Fund: MIPS, ex, 295.70.

Law Enforcement Fund: Advanced Correct Healthcare, ex, 15.26; AMH Family Practice, ex, 567.00; Antelope Memorial Hospital, ex, 2947.00; Bomgaars, ex, 437.74; Cash-Wa Dist, ex, 3185.71; Custom Tech, ex, 1014.80; Dollar Store, ex, 34.50; Elgin Pharm, ex, 5.08; Farner, ex, 182.45; Madison Co Sheriff, ex, 1550.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 105.55; Platte Valley Comm, ex, 390.00; Protocall, ex, 1050.00; Tri Active America, ex, 4712.50; Wanek Pharmacy, ex, 489.70.

General: Total Payroll, 94,804.96: Ameritas, ret 14,316.31; WH, 11,303.91; SS, 19,074.96; Garnishment, 544.00; AFLAC, ins 442.39; BC/BS, 57,937.64; Colonial Life, ins 58.25; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 1043.32; Madison National, ins 397.85; Mid-American Benefits, ins 220.00; NACO Vision, ins 424.93; ST, 3682.00; Washington National, ins 307.65.

Road & Bridge: Total Payroll, 53,187.77; Ameritas, ret 7698.88; WH, 5189.80; SS, 10,600.56; Garnishment, 355.58; AFLAC, ins 142.35; BC/BS, 33,750.78; Colonial Life, ins 18.00; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 262.50; Madison National, ins 217.35; Mid-American Benefits, ins 110.00; NACO Vision, ins 199.80; ST, 1866.90; Washington National, ins 133.40.

Zoning Administrator report was heard.

Pledge collateral review.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved moving and placing of One Room School House.

Met with representative from First National Bank regarding investments.

No action on Standard Appraisal proposal.

Approved paying of Township maintenance claims.

Approved two (2) underground permit.

Signed cancellation of deductible buyback contract.

Approved Clearfly Contract for phone system.

No action on library association yearly donation.

Road Boss Report. Approved payoff of maintainer purchased in 2016. Approved purchasing dump truck.

Protest hearing dates set for July 11, 2017.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 21, 2017

ZNEZ