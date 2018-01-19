Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 2, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Road Boss Report.

Approved one (1) access permits.

Approved one (1) underground permit.

Liberty National Life Insurance presentation.

Approved Memorandum of Understanding of Juvenile Diversion.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Approved November 7th and 14th, 2017 Board Minutes with change. Approved November BOE minutes.

Made appointment to Area Agency on Aging.

Other items discussed, no aciton: House moving; NIRMA Assist; State Sign Tags.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 10, 2018

ZNEZ