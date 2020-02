Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

February 4th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved resolution and LPA Agreements for two (2) projects with NDOR.

Approved 2020 Committees

Approved appointment of 2020 Officials. Highway Superintendent, Weed Superintendent, Zoning Administrator, Surveyor, Veterans Service Officer.

Approved depositories for 2020.

Bid Opening for Tilden North & South.

Discussion TransCanada RUA.

Extension office annual report. Appointment of two (2) extension board members.

Approved resolution on Elkhorn Solar LLC CUP.

Zoning Administrator report. Approved administrative plat.

Road Superintendent Report: Millings to be ground. Approved advertising for bids on gravel, armor coat, culverts and asphalt oil.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: February 12, 2020

ZNEZ