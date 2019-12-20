Proceedings- Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

December 10th, 2019

Vice-Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was reviewed. Pledge Collateral reviewed. Clerk of the District Court Fee Report, Sheriff’s Fee Report, Treasurer Fund Balance and Miscellaneous Fee Report for November were reviewed/filed.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved OT/Compensatory time choice for Road and Bridge Employees. TransCanada Road Access Permits were held for more information.

Elm Township Road Closings were tabled until next month

Appointed two (2) members to Antelope County Visitors Committee.

Zoning Administrators Report.

Approved Promotional Grant Fund request.

Reviewed and approved Payroll and Vendor Claims.

General Fund: Melvin Ahlers, ps 24.00; Antelope Co Court, ex 85.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex 61.00; Appeara, ex 40.38; Applied Connective, ex 132.00; Gordon Baker, ps 72.00; Black Hills Energy, ut 765.77; Bomgaars, ex 161.59; Dean Brown, ps 25.00; Mary Burgess, ex 29.25; Carney Law, ex 3231.62; Ardith Carr, ps 108.00; Casey’s, ex 1344.19; Elgin City, ut 250.00; Neligh City, ut 4841.10; Clearfly Comm, ut 154.29; Mildred Clemens, ex 67.0; Consolidated Mgt, ex 637.85; Cubby’s, ex 375.70; Das State, ex 703.36; Dollar Store, ex 67.35; Eakes Office, ex 160.40; Egley, Fullner, Montag, ex 615.52; Elgin One Stop, ex 124.81; Elgin Review, ex 73.25; Elite Office Prod, ex 461.01; Floor Main, ex 163.55; Great Plains Comm, ut 455.01; Tessa Hain, ex 205.00; Darrell Hamilton, ps 11.00; Carol Hanlin, ex 67.50; Coleen Heninger, ex 67.50; Max Hieter, ps 36.00; Nadene Hughes, ps 14.00; Jack’s Uniforms, ex 150.59; Jimson Towing, ex 150.00; Koinzan Enter, ex 145.50; La Quinta Inns, ex 201.90; Madison National, ins 53.24; Leo Market, ex 134.84; McNally Law, ex 150.00; Microfilm Imaging, ex 87.00; MIPS, ex 756.34; N & B Gas, ut 60.00; NACO, 125.00; NE Assn Co Officials, ex 2199.53; NE Health & Human Ser, ex 456.00; NE Law Enforce Center, ex 522.00; Nebr Weed Assn, ex 210.00; NCDHD, ex 1180.00; Donna Payne, ps 25.00; Petty Cash (Sheriff), 50.00; Pitney Bowes, ex 365.48; Pitzer Digital, ex 89.79; Donald Poulsen, ps 72.00; Protex Central, ex 162.50; Quill Corp, ex 329.90; Ramada Inn, ex 152.00; Region 4, ex 6398.33; Janice Ridder, ps 10.00; Caroline Siems, ps 25.00; Wex Bank, ex 239.76; Smpc It Solutions, ex 2454.00; Brittany Spieker, ex 190.00; Stealth Broadband, ex 1059.16; Stratton, Delay, Doele, & Carlson, ex 1720.70; Mary Ellen Taylor, ex 36.00; Unl Its Comm, ex 91.04; Unl Print, ex 217.92; US Cellular, ut 357.89; Verizon Wireless, ut 56.45; Bonita Welke, ps 22.00; James Wilcox, ps 72.00; David Willats, ps 12.00; Antelope Co Treasurer, ex 340,000.00.

Road & Bridge Fund: Ag & Ind Equip, ex 1233.93; Bazile Aggregate, ex 7274.21; Beckman Lbr, ex 905.00; Black Hills Energy, ut 600.39; Blackstrap, ex 1420.25; Bomgaars, ex 804.94; Carquest, ex 26.55; Casey’s, ex 116.87; Neligh City, ut 26.00; Tilden City, ut 68.30; Clearwater Market, ex 13.16; Constellation Gas, ut 295.02; Cubby’s, ex 464.63; D & M Mach, ex 299.40; Dusty’s, ex 127.88; Elkhorn Rural Public, ut 612.37; Farmer’s Pride, ex 15004.73; Frontier Comm, ut 267.30; G I Trailer, ex 1989.78; Great Plains Comm, ut 267.35; Green Line Equip, ex 358.84; Hinrichsen Sand, ex 1260.24; Hometown Station, ex 153.67; Howard Const, ex 17,921.75; Joel Sinclair, ex 3372.69; Jebro, ex 51,257.57; Jeo Consulting, ex 400.00; Jonny Dodge, ex 224.73; K Porter Const, ex 394.11; Kayton Intl, ex 98.72; Lawson Prod, ex 133.95; Lazy T Tire, ex 24.29; Lichtenberg Tire, ex 4877.33; Madison National, ins 32.32; Matteo Sand, ex 12,080.19; Mitteis Gravel, ex 7234.61; Nebr Dept Transport, ex 20,159.35; Nebr Public Power, ut 453.92; Neligh Auto, ex 602.27; Netcom, ex 834.00; NMC Exchange, ex 646.30; North Central Power, ut 232.04; NE Nebr Telephone, ut 98.20; Pollock Redi Mix, ex 313.28; Powerplan, ex 6130.19; Quick Serve, ex 1101.47; Razor Tracking, ex 750.00; Road Builders, ex 8851.95; Royal One Stop, ex 105.50; Rutjens Const, ex 2174.00; Sapp Bros, ex 4085.45; Schroeder Land, ex 445.00; Wex Bank, ex 260.19; Stealth Broadband, ut 111.59; T-J’s Corner, ex 98.69; Verizon, ut 329.53; Brunswick Village, ut 93.00; Clearwater Village, ut 62.50; Glen Grosserode, ex 2100.00; Island Supply, ex 191.40.

Visitors Promo Fund: Clearwater Chambers, ex 300.00.

Visitors Improvement Fund: Clearwater Chambers, ex 1500.00.

Reappraisal Fund: Dugan Forms, ex 522.80; Intl Assoc. Of Assessing, ex 220.00; Pitzer Digital, ex 35.00; SMPC Solutions, ex 2404.00.

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex 319.60.

Disaster Fund: JEO Consulting, ex 1952.50; Knife River Midwest, ex 55,483.46; Theisen Const, ex 73,318.88.

Law Enforcement Fund: Advanced Corrections Healthcare, ex 4.45; Cash-Wa Dist, ex 2552.98; Culligan, ex 84.50; Dollar Store, ex 51.70; Faith Regional Ser, ex 2262.00; Faith Regional Physician, ex 1072.31; Hiland Dairy, ex 354.96; Midwest Special Ser, ex 156.00; Neligh Family Dentistry, ex 700.00; NE Medical Imaging, ex 3.99; Platte Co Detention Facility, ex 800.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex 206.23; Wanek Pharmacy, ex 568.09.

Commissary Fund: Bob Barker Co, ex 319.419; Cash-Wa, ex 1320.77; Keefe Supply, ex 825.60; Pinnacle Bank, ex 672.57.

General: Payroll, 99,774.69; AFLAC, ins 1002.77; Ameritas, ret 14324.85; BC/BS, 67,815.88; Garnishment, 372.83; Colonial, ins 3.25; WH, 9530.11; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 1229.13; Liberty National, 39.17; Madison National, ins 53.63; ST, 4055.83; Naco Vision, ins 551.53; SS, 17,774.58; Washington National, ins 517.12.

Road & Bridge: Payroll, 58,801.86; AFLAC, ins 181.87; Ameritas, ret 8293.16; BC/BS, 28,976.10; Colonial Life, ins 18.00; Garnishment, 344.75; WH, 5534.64; 1st Concord, ins 373.11; Liberty National, ins 70.92; Madison National, ins 28.67; ST, 2200.01; Naco Vision, ins 191.41; SS, 11,845.32; Washington National, ins 302.80.

Tabled Recognition Policy and Law Enforcement Claim follow-up.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

REGINA KREBS /s/

Vice-Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 18, 2019

ZNEZ