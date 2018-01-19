Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 9, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Appointed temporary Chairman.

Elected Chairman and Vice-Chairman.

Set Holidays and Committees for 2017.

Authorized Treasurer to invest funds.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Jail Inspection.

Veterans Service Officer Quarterly Report.

Road Boss Report.

Approved 1 underground permit.

Approval of Structure Moving Permit/Fee pending resolution.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Subdivision approval.

Zoning Permits Reviewed.

Appointment made to Planning Commission.

Extension Board Appointment.

Motion to allow Liberty National Life Insurance to visit with employees.

Approved BOE Minutes and Commissioner Board Minutes from January 2, 2018

Set Public Hearing dates for One and Six and Road Closing.

Fund Balance Report, Clerk of District Court and Treasurer’s December Fee Reports were reviewed.

Approved two (2) access permits.

Approved payment of Township Claims.

Approved Notice to proceed for bridge projects.

Received an IT agreement proposal.

Approved Updated Zoning Regulations.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 17, 2018

ZNEZ