Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 1st, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved minutes of 9-3-19, 9-10-19, and 9–17-19 Board of Commissioner Meetings.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved two (2) underground permit and one (1) access permit.

Approved purchase of a Road Groom machine.

Zoning Administer report. Approved administrative plat.

Met with TC Energy regarding RUA and map for pipeline project.

Tabled discussion with taxpayer regarding budget figures.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 9, 2019

ZNEZ