Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

September 3rd, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the 08/13/2019 & 08/23/2019 BOC Meeting.

Minutes of the 8/22/19 BOC Meeting to be considered next meeting.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved one (1) access permit. Approved eight (8) underground permits.

Thunderhead RUA Bond was approved.

Approved Billable Hour Resolution. Proposed selling equipment on auction with a minimum bid.

Held two (2) public hearings for Road Closings in Elm Township. Approve closing ½ mile of 848th Road. Tabled until survey complete other proposed road closings.

Zoning Administrator Report. August Zoning Permit was presented. Approved Administrative Plat.

Township Claims approved for payment.

Approved interlocal agreement with Antelope County Library Association.

Approved Petty Cash account and amount for VSO.

Approved pay application for Knife River. Approved Change order on Poor Farm Bridge. Approved bid from Thiesen for Clearwater Southwest Bridge.

Approved two (2) promotional grant requests. Approved estate acceptance. Approved Dispatch agreement City of Neligh.

Budget discussion.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 11, 2019

