Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 22nd, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda with changes.

Approved Subdivision Levy Resolution.

Approved Fund transfer to Road & Bridge.

General Budget Discussion.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 28, 2019

ZNEZ