Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 13th, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda.

Reviewed and approved claims.

General: Antelope Co Court, ex 331.30; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex 102.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex 585.93; Antelope Co Treasurer, ex 430,212.00; Antelope Memorial Hospital, ex 227.00; Appeara, ex 39.20; Applied Connective, ex 132.00; Black Hills Energy, ut 467.38; Bob Barker Co, ex 152.38; Bomgaars, ex 97.81; Donald Breaker, ex 28.12; Dean Brown, ps 25.00; Butch’s Body, ex 1000.00; C & R Supply, ex 52.73; Carquest, ex 18.35; Carhart Lbr, ex 7.25; Carney Law, ex 6451.24; Casey’s, ex 1083.31; Elgin City, ex 250.00; Neligh City, ex 5115.35; Clearfly Comm, ut 164.44; Clearwater School, ex 26.20; Consolidated Mgt, ex 55.02; Cubby’s, ex 1743.54; Das State, ex 703.36; Doerr & Klein, ex 11,411.16; Dollar General, ex 59.80; Dusty’s, ex 89.00; Eakes Office, ex 299.00; Egley, Fullner, Montag, ex 618.39; Electronic Systems, ex 300.00; Elgin Review, ex 537.00; Elite Court Ser, ex 223.40; Elite Office Prod, ex 419.61; 1st Concord Benefits, ex 15.00; Frontier Comm, ut 2313.73; Gerhold Concrete, ex 645.00; Great Plains Comm, ut 465.00; Hall Co Court, ex 2.75; Darrell Hamilton, ps 11.00; Linda Hughes, ex 50.00; Nadene Hughes, ps 14.00; Jonny Dodge, ex 293.25; Madison Co Court, ex 4.75; Madison Co Sheriff, ex 28.37; Madison Co Treasurer, ex 111.56; Leo Market, ex 73.00; Microfilm Imaging Systems, ex 87.00; MIPS, ex 715.05; Mr S’s, ex 248.54; NE Health & Human, ex 183.00; NE Law Enforcement Center, ex 360.00; NE Public Health Environment, ex 105.00; Neligh Auto, ex 34.45; Neligh-Oakdale Schools, ex 86.80; NE Community College, ex 82.00; NACO, ex 175.00; Bruce Ofe, ex 6.78; Connie Ofe, ex 59.95; Office Depot, ex 148.52; Valorie Olson, ex 50.00; One Office, ex 118.50; Orchard Public School, ex 29.80; Donna Payne, ps 25.00; Petty Cash-Attorney, 23.25; Petty Cash-Clerk, 15.00; Petty Cash-Sheriff 20.25; Pierce Co Sheriff, ex 61.92; Pinnacle Bank, ex 227.11; Pitzer Digital, ex 677.27; Pope John-Art Dept, ex 65.00; Precision Rpr, ex 54.49; Quill Corp, ex 76.45; Region 4 Behavioral, ex 503.50; Travis Rudloff, ex 12.77; Schroeder Land Survey, ex 155.00; Caroline Siems, ps 25.00; Haiden Sleister, ex 28.12; Melaine Smith, ex 50.00; Stealth Broadband, ut 66.90; Ryan Stover, ex 75.00; Tax Valuation, ex 1750.00; Chuck Thiemann, ex 60.00; Thomson Reuters, ex 15,411.13; Thriftway Mkt, ex 6.27; Neligh Postmaster, ex 150.00; US Cellular, ut 1247.92; Verizon Wireless, ut 78.73; Clearwater Village, ex 250.00; Washington Co Court, ex 2.75; Wayne Co Treasurer, ex 4090.90; Bonita Welke, ps 22.00; Wex Bank, ex 528.97; Willie’s Service, ex 42.32; Woods & Aitken, ex 2063.70; 319 Graphics, ex 181.92.

Road & Bridge: Bazile Aggregate, ex 622.13; Beckman Lbr, ex 113.00; Black Hills Energy, ut 191.39; Bomgaars, ex 1404.21; Carquest, ex 306.32; Tilden City, ut 68.50; Constellation Gas, ut 8.20; Corner Service, ex 15.00; Cubby’s, ex 1641.09; D & M Machinery, ex 54.78; Elgin One Stop, ex 19.47; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut 515.70; Equipment Blades, ex 525.00; Farmer’s Pride, ex 25,280.55; Frontier Comm, ut 519.39; Ganskow Const, ex 1462.50; Great Plains Comm, ut 271.70; Green Line Equip, ex 424.60; Hinrichsen Sand, ex 2868.94; Island Supply Welding, ex 287.02; Joel Sinclair, ex 166,949.01; Jebro, ex 96,731.53; Jeo Consulting, ex 1298.75; Jimson Towing, ex 200.00; Jonny Dodge, ex 1537.78; K Porter Const, ex 789.96; Kayton Intl, ex 192.51; Lawson Prod, ex 96.90; Lazy T Tire, ex 863.20; Lichtenberg Tire, ex 1723.54; Mitteis Gravel, ex 1980.48; Mr S’s, ex 486.32; NACO, ex 927.47; NE Power Dist, ut 467.54; Neligh Auto, ex 361.73; Netcom, ex 4045.00; NMC Exchange, ex 2227.37; North Central Power, ut 167.16; NE Nebr Telephone, ut 99.07; Orval’s Auto, ex 2706.11. Powerplan, ex 7496.95; Quick Serve, ex 7133.30; Razor Track, ex 375.00; RDO Truck, ex 809.99; Royal One Stop, ex 341.70; Rutjens Const, ex 60.59; Ryan’s Truck, ex 23,234.03; Sapp Bro, ex 4,390.23; Spud Const, ex 117,005.55; Stealth Broadband, ex 56.70; Titan Mach, ex 629.17; Verizon Wireless, ut 326.16; Brunswick Village, ut 93.00; Clearwater Village, ut 133.00; Wex Bank. ex 251.40; JEO Consulting, ex 9273.25.

Visitors Promo Fund: Neligh Chamber, ex 300.00; Orchard Community Club, ex 300.00.

Reappraisal Funds: MIPS, ex 229.60.

Disaster Fund: A & R Const, ex 11,833.28; B’s Enter, ex 22,770.00; Central Valley, ex 18,992.08; Emme Sand, ex 46,414.65; Funk Constr, ex 5980.00; Gene Heithoff Truck, ex 4460.96; Hinrichsen Sand, ex 6755.78; Matteo Sand, ex 26,547.30; Midwest Ser, ex 9200.00; Pollock Redi Mix, ex 22,971.11; Road Builders Mach, ex 10,099.74; Spencer Quarries, ex 3115.32; Thiele Dairy, ex 575.00.

Law Enforcement: Applied Connects Tech, ex 1422.83; Carhart Lbr, ex 69.62; Cash-Wa, ex 1738.84; Culligan, ex 62.75; Dean’s Mkt, ex 319.00; Faith Regional Health, ex 68.59; Faith Regional Ser, ex 1423.00; Hiland Dairy, ex 327.96; Lynn Peavey, ex 53.50; Neligh Family Dentistry, ex 502.00; Netcom, ex 1524.54; Platte Co Detention, ex 1250.00; Platte Valley Comm, ex 2554.25; Precision Glass, ex 616.02; Thriftway Mkt, ex 494.19; Wanek Pharmacy, ex 897.56.

Commissary Fund: Bob Barker Co, ex 2863.82; Cash-Wa Dist, ex 313.58; Combined Comm, ex 1800.00; HBD, Inc, 200.00; Keefe Supply Co, ex 850.08; Pinnacle Bank, ex 1071.73; 319 Graphics, ex 1915.50.

Building Fund: Merit Mech, ex 8936.00; Warren Garage Door, ex 315.00.

General-Total Payroll: 104,214.59; AFLAC, ins 1035.53; Ameritas, ret 14,860.75; BC/BS, 69,699.16; Garnishment, 910.60; Colonial Life, ins 3.25; WH, 9,863.61; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 748.33; Liberty National, ins 39.17. ST, 4192.76; Madison National, ins 43.02; Naco Vision, ins 549.07; SS, 20,806.64; Washington National, ins 722.72.

Road & Bridge-Total Payroll: 76,650.62; AFLAC, ins 181.87; Ameritas, ret 10,494.38; BS/BC, 29,629.10; Colonial Life, ins 18.00; Garnishment, 427.88; WH, 7858.05; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 373.11; Liberty National, ins 70.92, ST, 3282.10; Naco Vision, ins 191.41; SS, 15,323.94; Washington National, ins 302.80.

Reviewed Thunderhead RUA map.

Approved BOC minutes form 8/06/2019.

Correspondence was reviewed. July Treasurer Fund Balance, Treasurers Miscellaneous Fee and Sheriff’s Miscellaneous Fees were presented. Pledge collateral was reviewed. 2019 Inventories were presented.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Met with Tax payers regarding dog at large. No action.

Met with members of Clearwater Village Board regarding 516th Avenue repairs. Discussed Town/Village road repairs and expenses.

Road Superintendents Report: Approved five (5) EWP projects. Reviewed R&B fee resolution.

Budget discussion, set and approved special meeting on August 22, 2019, at 8:00 AM for budget discussion.

Veterans Service Officer Report. Made appointment to Veterans Service Committee.

Approved purchase of CAT 140H.

Approved one (1) access permit.

Approved Fracture Critical Bridge NDOT agreement and resolution.

Approved resolution setting public hearings (2) for road closure.

Approving library association agreement.

Approved Antelope Country Club liquor license.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

