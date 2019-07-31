Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Neligh, Nebraska
July 23rd, 2019
Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
Approved Agenda. Met as a BOE. Correspondence was reviewed. Approved minutes of July 9th, 2019 meeting.
Quarterly Jail Inspection.
Road Superintendent Report. Approved one (1) access permit; approved OT/Comp resolution for Road and Bridge employees; approved underground permit; denied part-time employment hire.
Opened and approved bids pending verification for Poor Farm Bridge.
Approved transferring to disaster fund.
Zoning Administrator Report.
Approved two (2) Promotional Fund requests.
No action – discussion on budget/quarterly information report.
Heard discussion from constituent about road conditions.
Approved breaking client – attorney privilege and releasing Internal Investigation of Woods & Aitken,
Set public hearing dates for two (2) road closing petitions.
Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners
Tom Borer /s/
Chairman of County Board
Attest: Lisa Payne /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: July 31, 2019
