Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 23rd, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda. Met as a BOE. Correspondence was reviewed. Approved minutes of July 9th, 2019 meeting.

Quarterly Jail Inspection.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved one (1) access permit; approved OT/Comp resolution for Road and Bridge employees; approved underground permit; denied part-time employment hire.

Opened and approved bids pending verification for Poor Farm Bridge.

Approved transferring to disaster fund.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Approved two (2) Promotional Fund requests.

No action – discussion on budget/quarterly information report.

Heard discussion from constituent about road conditions.

Approved breaking client – attorney privilege and releasing Internal Investigation of Woods & Aitken,

Set public hearing dates for two (2) road closing petitions.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

Tom Borer /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: Lisa Payne /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 31, 2019

