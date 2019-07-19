Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

PE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 9th, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of June 25th, 2019 and July 2nd, 2019 BOC meeting, and July 2nd, 2019 BOE meeting. Correspondence was reviewed. Committee reports.

May Fee Reports for Sheriff, Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer and Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report were reviewed. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Road Superintendent Report. Discussion of multiple road and bridge projects.

Zoning Administrator Report. Discussion with Invenergy regarding tower collapse last week.

Met in executive session regarding threatened liability. No action.

Approved vendor claims.

General: Ant Co Court, ex 401.54; Ant Co Dist Court, ex 72.00; Ant Co Sheriff, ex 229.20; Appeara, ex 40.15; Applied Connective, ex 4748.92; Black Hills Energy, ut 356.28; Bomgaars, ex 125.05; Deb Branstiter, ex 18.58; Dean Brown, ps 25.00; Casey’s, ex 729.49; Elgin City, ut 250.00; Neligh City, ut 4311.66; Clearfly Comm, ex 163.97; Creston Fertilizer, ex 840.72; Cubby’s, ex 660.63; DAS Financial, ex 448.00; Dollar General, ex 68.75; Dusty’s, ex 36.00; Eakes Office, ex 450.75; Elgin One Stop, ex 230.62; Elgin Review, ex 96.26; Elite Office, ex 139.38; First Concord, ex 10.00; Frontier Comm, ex 2299.91; Great Plains Comm, ex 457.18; Green Line, ex 782.71; Darrell Hamilton, ps 11.00; Hi-Way Mart, ex 102.91; Holiday Inn, ex 94.00; Nadene Hughes, ps 14.00; Iowa Prison Ind, ex 296.18; Jack’s Uniforms, ex 545.86; JD Printing – Neligh, ex 35.80; JD Printing – Clearwater, ex 6.40; Jonny Dodge, ex 262.70; Lazy T Tire, ex 202.48; Lichtenberg Tire, ex 665.76; Madison Nat Life, ex 43.02; Microfilm Img, ex 87.00; MIPS, ex 3675.55; Kelly Mueller, ex 31.07; Nebraska Unemployment, ex 1103.00; O’Neill Pest Control, ex 150.00; Office Depot, ex 174.11; Donna Payne, ps 25.00; Petty Cash (Clerk), 30.00; Quick Serve, ex 146.75; Quill Corp, ex 155.48; Region IV, ex 2808.00; Janice Ridder, ps 10.00; Caroline Siems, ps 25.00; Wex Bank, ex 504.18; Stealth Broadband, ex 261.50; Chuck Thiemann, ex 90.00; Thriftway, ex 56.36; Top Quality Gloves, ex 292.34; US Cellular, ex 350.70; Verizon Wireless, ex 78.51; Clearwater Village, ut 250.00; Bonita Welke, ps 22.00; Woods & Aitken, ex 4947.51.

Road & Bridge: AMH, ex 18.00; B’s Enterprises, ex 13012.75; Steven Bright, ex 140.00; Carhart Lumber, ex 23.96; Elgin City, ut 56.25; Tilden City, ut 68.85; Constellation, ut 84.59; D & M Mach, ex 126.49; Dusty’s, ex 131.37; ERPPD, ut 519.04; Emme Sand, ex 908.63; Farmer’s Pride, ex 63.15; Ganskow Construction, ex 7380.00; Great Plains Comm, ex 267.03; Green Line, ex 1716.62; Hilltop Auto, ex 3000.00; Hinrichsen Sand, ex 157.74; Island Supply, ex 191.40; JEO Consulting, ex 3551.00; Jonny Dodge, ex 1349.62; Kyle Kester, ex 750.00; Lawson Products, ex 43.33; Lazy T Tire, ex 605.77; Lichtenberg Tire, ex 4968.59; Madison Nat Life, ex 23.25; Midwest Service, ex 5192.10; Duane Miller, ex 110.00; NACO, ex 927.47; NE Dept of Revenue, ex 3321.00; Neligh Auto, ex 658.45; NCPPD, ut 183.10; NE Glass, ex 250.00; NENE Telephone, ex 100.26; Pelster Sand, ex 3475.00; RDO Truck, ex 1070.99; Road Builders, ex 4855.37; RVN Trucking, ex 4800.00; Ryan’s Truck & Tractor, ex 16,271.76; Sanne Service, ex 1496.93; Simons Trucking, ex 6900.00; Spud Construction, ex 36,308.80; Wex Bank, ex 266.61; T-J’s Corner, ex 19.98; Clearwater Village, ut 64.50; Orchard Village, ut 82.50; Verizon Wireless, ex 225.35.

Disaster Fund: Casey’s, ex 289.13; Emme Sand, ex 17,818.98; Farmer’s Pride, ex 20902.78; Funk Construction, ex 3500.00; G-Works, ex 420.00; Gene Heithoff Trucking, ex 3893.84; Hinrichsen Sand, ex 2046.26; Hometown Station, ex 3373.95; JEO Consulting, ex 16,788.75; Matteo Sand, ex 24,635.74; Mitteis Gravel, ex 42,231.03; Pollock Redi Mix, ex 28,862.09; Sapp Bros, ex 2052.33; Thiele Dairy, ex 108.00.

Reappraisal Fund: Holiday Inn, ex 94.00.

Register of Deeds Fund: MIPS, ex 319.60.

Building Fund: O’Neill Pest Control, ex 85.00.

Law Enforcement Fund: Applied Connective, ex 3340.04; Cash- Wa, ex 417.30; Culligan, ex 62.75; Dean’s Market, ex 238.80; Neligh Dentistry, ex 67.00; Platte Co Detention, ex 1550.00.

Commissary Fund: Bob Barker, ex 286.43; Bomgaars, ex 112.04; Cornhusker Ind, ex 120.00; Dollar General, ex 35.80; Keefe Supply, ex 276.56.

General Payroll: Total Payroll: 96,330.49; AFLAC, ins 1035.53; Ameritas, ret 13,689.37; BC/BS, ins 67,527.46; Colonial Life, ins 3.25; WH, 8701.13; First Concord, ins 633.33; Garnishments, 1312.12; Liberty National, ins 39.17; Madison Nat Life, ins 48.22; ST, 3680.36; VSP, ins 521.49; SS, 18,990.02; Washington National, ins 722.72.

Road & Bridge Payroll: Total Payroll: 66,776.06; AFLAC, ins 181.87; Ameritas, ret 9093.39; BC/BS, ins 28,697.38; Colonial Life, ins 18.00; WH, 6224.71; First Concord, ins 345.83; Garnishment, 363.40; Liberty National, 70.92; Madison Nat Life, ins 28.67; ST, 2505.00; VSP, ins 183.07; SS. 13,185.12; Washington National, ins 302.80.

Approved payroll claims.

Approved Special Liquor License for Elgin Chamber of Commerce.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 17, 2019

ZNEZ