Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 11, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of June 4th, 2019 BOC meeting. Correspondence was reviewed. Committee reports.

May Fee Reports for Sheriff, Clerk of the District Court, Treasurer and Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report were reviewed. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Road Boss Report. Approved one (1) access permit. Approved milling of 527th Avenue.

Approved resolution for budget authority allocation.

NIRMA/NIRMA II approval for 2019-2020 with no changes.

Moved to have contractor’s liability of at least $500,000.00 on file before working with the County.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Approved Library Association sponsorship for 2019-2020.

Met in executive session regarding threatened liability.

Approved Weed Department purchasing a pickup.

Approved Invenergy Roads for Thunderhead RUA, Approved milling of 12 miles in the Thunderhead footprint.

Met with constituents about road & road conditions post flooding.

Approved vendor claims.

General: Antelope Co Court, ex 111.00; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex 33.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex 37.83; Appeara, ex 39.39; Applied Connective Tech, ex 167.00; Black Hills Energy, ut 567.97; Bomgaars Supply, ex 573.88; Boyd’s Electrical, ex 284.16; Dean Brown, ps 25.00; Carney Law, ex 6443.24; Casey’s, ex 954.24; Elgin City, ex 250.00; Neligh City, ut 3640.33; Clearfly Comm, ut 160.80; Clearwater Record, ex 206.70; Cornhusker State Ind, ex 458.80; Country Inn, ex 212.00; Cubby’s, ex 613.14; Das State, ex 575.68; Doerr & Klein, ex 8090.89; Dollar General, ex 7.50; Dugan Business, ex 967.50; Dusty’s, ex 99.81; Eakes Office Solutions, ex 721.19; James Egley, ex 50.00; Elgin Appliance, ex 317.45; Elgin Review, ex 36.92; Elite Office, ex 915.61; Farm & Home, ex 560.00; Floor Maintenance, ex 221.17; Frontier Comm, ut 2505.50; Great Plains Comm, ut 471.56; Green Line Equip, ex 81.84; Darrell Hamilton, ps 11.00; Harold Klein Rpr, ex 30.00; Heartland Fire Protect, ex 267.60; Hilltop Auto Sales, ex 578.36; Holiday Inn Express, ex 199.90; Hometown Station, ex Hughes Const, ex 4116.99; Nadene Hughes, ps 14.00; Idemia, ex 4454.00; Edward Jensen, mlg 15.00; Jonny Dodge, ex 71.95; Sharon Joseph, ex 1051.07; K & M Reporting, ex 50.00; Bob Krutz, ex 32.48; Lichtenberg Tire, ex 42.00; Merit Mech, ex 215.00; Microfilm Imaging, ex 87.00; David Miller, mlg 23.20; MIPS, ex 701.02; NACO, ex 2199.53; NE Health & Human, ex 180.00; Nebr Law Enforce, ex 52.00; Neligh News, ex 238.20; Nirma, ex 61201.00; NE Nebr Area Agency, ex 4501.00; NE NRD, ex 3000.00; Bruce Ofe, ex 15.00; Donna Payne, ps 25.00; Lisa Payne, ex 47.53; Phyllis Perdew, ex 23.20; Pinnacle Bank, ex 231.58; Pitney Bowes, ex 7131.90; Pitzer Digital, ex 182.75; Quill, ex 214.12; Kurt Rakow, mlg 34.80; Janice Ridder, ps 10.00; Sanne Rpr, ex 1205.00; Caroline Siems, ps 25.00; Wex Bank, ex 672.86; Sirchie Lab, ex 129.34; Smpc It Solutions, ex 4049.85; Brittany Spieker, mlg 174.58; Stealth Broadband, ex 1000.55; Ryan Stover, ex 75.00; Michael Sullivan, ex 50.00; Chuck Thiemann, ex 30.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex 52.20; Top Quality Gloves, ex 292.34; Uline, ex 1303.55; Unl Its Comm, ex 91.06; US Cellular, ex 350.70; Van Diest Supply, ex 4102.15; Verizon, ut 78.51; Clearwater Village, ex 250.00; Bonita Welke, ps 22.00; Woods & Aitken, ex 116.00; Greg Wortman, ex 69.60; 319 Graphics & T’s, ex 1151.36.

Road & Bridge Fund: Black Hills Energy, ut 321.69; Carhart Lbr, ex 193.90; Carquest, ex 148.99; Neligh City, ut 42.00; Tilden City, ut 69.21; Constellation Gas, ut 182.32; D & M Mach, ex 54.35; Decked, ex 2539.98; Elgin One Stop, ex 10.99; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut 507.15; Equipment Blades, ex 2758.00; Farmer’s Pride, ex 330.00; Great Plains Comm, ex 265.64; Green Line Equip, ex 235.11; Island Supply Weld, ex 197.78; Jonny Dodge, ex 632.38; Lawson Prod, ex 34.45; Lazy T Tire, ex 1548.67; Lichtenberg Tire, ex 3133.76; Medical Enterprises, ex 35.00; NACA, ex 926.34; Nebr Power Dist, ut 189.80; Neligh Auto, ex 136.63; Nelson Tree Ser, ex 350.00; Netcom, ex 2343.00; Nirma, ex 54,555.00; NMC Exchange, ex 1054.02; North Central Power, ut 198.54; NE Nebr Telephone, ut 99.30; Powerplan, ex 77.94; Quality Iron, ex 132.25; Alberts Body, ex 418.88; Razor Tracking, ex 6554.00; Reinke’s Farm Ser, ex 23.26; Ryan’s Truck, ex 747.51; Sanne Rpr, ex 31.60; Sapp Bros, ex 1856.52; Switzer Welding, ex 476.00; Titan Mach, ex 752.37; Verizon, ut 604.52; Clearwater Village, ut 64.50.

Reappraisal Fund: Eakes Office, ex 246.94; G Works, ex 14,626.00; NACO, ex 125.00; NE Neb Co Assessors Assn, ex 25.00.

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex 399.90.

Disaster Flood Fund: B’s Enterprises, ex 14,822.80; Casey’s, ex 289.60; Central Valley, ex 1299.53; Cubby’s, ex 471.73; Emme Sand, ex 28,310.10; Farmer’s Pride, ex 18,777.50; Funk Const, ex 845.00; Hinrichsen Sand, ex 1315.99; Hometown Station, ex 3216.23; Howard Const, ex 2860.00; Jeo Consulting, ex 22,068.75; K Porter Const, ex 800.34; Allen Keetle, ex 2694.00; Klabenes Const, ex 4400.00; Matteo Sand, ex 17,102.82; Mitteis Gravel, ex 17,254.19; Pollock Redi Mix, ex 11,834.54; Quick Serve, ex 210.50; Royal One Stop, ex 147.34; Sapp Bro, ex 4252.01; Wex Bank, ex 221.66; Spencer Quarries, ex 2198.18; Garet Schindler, ex 10,250.00; Schwartz Trucking, ex 663.00.

Law Enforcement Fund: Antelope Mem Hospital, ex 232.00; Cash-Wa Dist, ex 2761.93; Culligan, ex 70.00; Faith Regional Ser, ex 1264.00; Hiland Dairy, ex 361.34; Platte Co Detention, ex 1500.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex 3189.80.

Commissary Fund: Bob Barker Co, ex 88.06; Boyd’s Electrical, ex 95.00; Cash-Wa Dist, ex 163.25; Combined Comm, ex 1650.00; Keefe Supply, ex 336.96; Pinnacle Bank, ex 463.76; S & W Metal, ex 389.90. Building Fund: Hughes Const, ex 6369.44; K & T Central, ex 150.00; Merit Mech, ex 5388.00; Precision Glass, ex 249.90; Simons Trucking, ex 275.00; X-tra Productions, ex 75.00.

General Payroll: Total payroll, 101,750.88; AFLAC, ins 880.96; Ameritas, ret 15,154.34; BC/BS, 64,876.62; Garnishment, 1843.65; Colonial Life, ins 3.25; WH, 10,307.20; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 595.83; Liberty National, ins 39.17; Madison National, ins 51.22; ST, 4811.72; NACO Vision, ins 500.98; SS, 20,634.54; Washington National, ins 722.72.

Road & Bridge: Total payroll, 67,685.28; AFLAC, ins 181.87; Ameritas, ret 9620.96; BC/BS, 27,805.76; Colonial Life, ins 18.00; Garnishment, 454.74; WH, 6968.12; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 345.83; Liberty National, ins 70.92; Madison National, ins 23.34; ST, 2876.78; NACO Vision, ins 174.73; SS, 13,569.46; Washington National, ins 302.80.

Approved payroll claims.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 19, 2019

ZNEZ