Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 9, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved payroll claims.

Approved vendor claims.

Joseph Abler, ex, 296.55; Antelope Co Court, ex, 137.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex, 185.69; Appeara, ex, 41.23, ex, Applied Connect, ex, 3649.00; Big Red Motor, ex, 218.78; Black Hills Energy, ut, 1025.35; Blue360 Media, ex, 132.37; Bomgaars, ex, 151.20; Dean Brown, ps, 25.00; Buffalo Co Sheriff, ex, 52.72; Carney Law, ex, 3235.62; Elgin City, ex, 250.00; Neligh City, ut, 4714.83; Clearfly Comm, ex, 164.03; District Court Assn, ex, 50.00; Consolidated Mgt, ex, 20.56; Cornhusker Truck, ex, 88.00; Cubby’s, ex, 94.98; Dakota Co Sheriff, ex, 27.04; Danko Emergency Equip, ex, 22.00; Das State Finance, ex, 448.00; Doerr & Klein, ex, 1169.75; Douglas Co Court, ex, 3.00; Eakes Office Solutions, ex, 224.60; Electronic Systems, ex, 70.00; Elgin One Stop, ex, 68.36; Elgin Review, ex, 41.02; Elite Court Report, ex, 1013.35; Elite Office, ex, 447.58; Floor Maintenance, ex, 445.41; Frontier Comm, ut, 2219.11; G & B Sprinklers, ex, 150.00; Gembala Court Report, ex, 152.25; Goodwin Tucker Group, ex, 233.45; Great Plains Comm, ut, 190.00; Tessa Hain, ex, 15.00; Lyle Hart, mlg 200.00; Holiday Inn, ex, 1319.40; Holt Co Sheriff, ex, 51.50; Nadene Hughes, ps, 14.00; Lyle Juracek, ex, 75.00; Frank Kamphaus, ps, 16.00; Lancaster Co Sheriff, ex, 93.96; Madison Co Dist Court, ex, 10.00; Madison Co Sheriff, ex, 220.67; Microfilm Imaging, ex, 87.00; Mid State Organized, ex, 100.00; MIPS, ex, 808.69; Mr S’s, ex, 231.38; National Sheriff’s Assn, ex, 60.00; National 4-H Ser, ex, 51.90; Nebr Dept Labor, ex, 120.00; NE Health & Human, ex, 90.00; Nebr Law Enforcement, ex, 180.00; NSA Conference, ex, 125.00; Nebr Weedettes, ex, 480.00; Nebr 4-H, ex, 95.00; Neligh News, ex, 149.40; Neligh Postmaster, ex, 144.00; Netcom, ex, 200.00; NE Nebr Assn Co Clerks, ex, 50.00; Tax Valuation, ex, 25,000.00; Office Depot, ex, 250.87; Pathology Medical Ser, ex, 507.14; Donna Payne, ps, 25.00; Protex Central, ex, 162.50; R S Tech, ex, 300.00; Region IV, ex, 2808.00; Caroline Siems, ps, 25.00; Wex Bank, ex, 599.90; Stanton Co Sheriff, ex, 30.00; Stratton & Delay, ex, 32,171.34; Thomson Reuters, ex, 412.00; Unl ITS Comm, ex, 91.04; US Cellular, ut, 4.44; Verizon Wireless, ut, 82.10; Clearwater Village, ex, 250.00; Wayne Co Sheriff, ex, 18.50; Bonita Welke, ps, 22.00; Willie’s Ser, ex, 40.87; York Co Sheriff, ex, 18.50; 319 Graphics, ex, 67.96; Boyd’s Electrical, ex, 187.08; Clearwater Record, ex, 69.40; Cubby’s, ex, 144.02; Nebr U C Fund, ex, 1777.00.

Road & Bridge Fund, At Large: Bomgaars, ex, 1001.14; Carquest, ex, 76.26; D & M Mach, ex, 252.26; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut, 77.63; Emme Sand, ex, 1789.48; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 2657.03; Green Line Equip, ex, 1500.00; Island Supply, ex, 184.14; JEO Consult, ex, 7515.50; Jonny Dodge, ex, 1085.43; Kelly Supply, ex, 639.27; Lazy T Tire, ex,, 583.01; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 858.35; NACO, ex, 899.35; Nebr Dept of Fuel, ex, 1676.00; Neligh Auto, ex, 44.65; Newman Signs, ex, 1414.00; Road Builders Mach, ex, 4935.00; Wex Bank, ex, 38.67; Three & Company, ex, 20.00; Verizon, ut, 110.91.

Brunswick Area: Bygland Dirt, ex, 1415.20; Dan Friedrich, ex, 525.00; Frontier Comm, ut, 78.90; Hoffart Mach Rpr, ex, 147.99; Kumm Gas, ex, 1818.30; N & B Gas, ut, 572.14; Neligh Auto, ex, 238.33; NMC Exchange, ex, 782.25; North Central Power, ut, 265.33; Pellatz Bros Rpr, ex, 1063.54; Brunswick Village, ut, 46.50.

Orchard Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 295.74; Bygland Dirt, ex, 464.80; Dusty’s, ex, 63.00; Emme Sand, ex, 1789.48; Frontier Comm, ut, 81.37; Kayton Intl, ex, 285.05; Kimball, ex, 91.62; Lawson Prod, ex, 601.80; Lazy T tire, ex, 779.04; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 174.50; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 530.58; Neligh Auto, ex, 27.80; North Central Power, ut, 95.11; Northeast Glass, ex, 225.00; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 1285.12; Powerplan, ex, 456.96; Royal One Stop, ex, 161.53; T-J’s Corner Hardware.

Clearwater Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 143.57; Bomgaars, ex, 93.99; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut, 124.31; Emme Sand, ex, 2409.75; Green Line, ex, 1053.12; Heartland Hydraulics, ex, 92.04; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 1188.91; Hometown station, ex, 1188.91; Jo’s Market, ex, 14.16; Kayton Intl, ex, 86.60; Exchange, ex, 182.32; NE Nebr Telephone, ut, 106.68; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 3308.55; Road Builders, ex, 2576.57; Wex Bank, ex, 106.41; Clearwater Village, ut, 108.00.

Neligh Area: Bomgaars, ex, 147.38; Neligh City, ut, 26.00; Cubby’s, ex, 130.16; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1138.49; Frontier Comm, ut, 129.07; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 1188.91; Road Builders, ex, 985.17.

Tilden Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 128.06; Bomgaars, ex, 54.97; Tilden City, ut, 104.82; Constellation Gas, ut, 411.78; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1041.71; Frontier Comm, ut, 78.89; Kayton Intl, ex, 3099.89; Mr S’s, ex, 207.09; Nebr Public Power, ut, 211.97; Neligh Auto, ex, 90.36; Road Builders, ex, 469.84.

Oakdale Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 303.63; Bomgaars, ex, 39.40; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1444.69; Great Plains Comm, ut, 124.38; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 2443.68; Matteo Sand, ex, 626.04; Mr S’s, ex, 52.52; Neligh Auto, ex, 72.90; Road Builders, ex, 1465.03.

Elgin Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 186.44; Bomgaars, ex, 130.86; Central Valley, ex, 53.04; Elgin City, ut, 56.25; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut, 70.93; Great Plains Comm, ut, 143.42; Hometown Station, ex, 134.42; Kayton Intl, ex, 1500.00; Neligh Auto, ex, 90.36; Precision Rpr, ex, 94.83; Road Builders, ex, 869.28; Sapp Bros, ex, 1911.71.

Reappraisal Fund: Nebr Assessor Assn, ex, 21.00.

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex, 302.40;

Inheritance Fund: Platte Valley Comm, ex, 115,815.19.

Law Enforcement Fund: AMH Family, ex, 244.00; Boyd’s Network, ex, 975.00; Cash-Wa, ex, 1383.89; Combined Public Comm, ex, 700.00; Faith Regional Ser, ex, 1445.00.

Commissary Fund: Bob Barker Co, ex, 100.22; Cash-Wa Dist, ex, 94.70; Charm-Tex, ex, 156.50; Farner Co, ex, 113.51; Keefe Supply, ex, 136.32; Morrison Farms, ex, 129.00.

Drug Forfeiture Fund: Snare Drug Task Force, ex, 400.00.

Building Fund: Kerkman Electric, ex, 2318.42; Merit Mech, ex, 912.00.

General: Total Payroll, 89,215.34; AFLAC, ins, 856.71; Ameritas, ret 13,515.47; BC/BS, 57,583.82; Colonial Life, ins, 58.25; WH, 10,748.95; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 893.33; Garnishment, 544.00; Madison National, ins, 32.12; ST, 3524.41; Naco Vision, ins, 437.15; Madison National, ins, 391.19; SS, 17,945.40; Washington National, ins, 307.65.

Road & Bridge: Total Payroll, 48,145.00; AFLAC, ins, 388.31; Ameritas, ret 7015.73; BC/BS 34,830.12; Colonial Life, ins, 18.00; Garnishment, 330.71; WH, 4502.64; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 312.50; ST, 1572.39; Madison National, ins, 208.13; Naco Vision, ins, 199.80; SS, 9513.98; Washington National, ins, 133.40.

Close of old business. Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 17, 2018

