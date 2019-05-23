Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIOINERS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 14th, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Correspondence was reviewed. Committee reports.

April Fee Reports for Sheriff and Treasurer, Zoning Permit Report and the Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report were reviewed. Pledge collateral review.

Approved payroll claims.

Approved vendor claims: General: Kelly’s Fast pitch Softball, ex 300.00; Antelope Co Court, ex 185.00; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex 108.00; Appeara, ex 43.40; Applied Connective Tech, ex 3908.60; Black Hills Energy, ut 1110.51; Blackburn Mfg, ex 98.00; Bomgaars, ex 137.82; Dean Brown, ps 25.00; Carney Law, ex 3226.62; Carquest, ex 18.34; Casey’s, ex 1128.01; Centec Cast, ex 461.08; Elgin City, ex 250.00; Neligh City, ut 4166.09; Clearfly Comm, ut 160.80; Clearwater Record, ex 527.29; District Court Assn, ex 100.00; Cubby’s, ex 166.28; Das State, ex 575.68; Dataspec, ex 898.00; Richard Day, ex 495.00; Digital-Ally, ex 300.00; Doerr & Klein, ex 5051.25; Dollar General, ex 101.00; Dusty’s, ex 125.97; Eakes Office, ex 1078.80; Egley, Fullner, Montag, ex 736.00; Electronic Systems, ex 245.00; Elgin One Stop, ex 55.00; Elgin Review, ex 647.70; Elite Office, ex 1765.97; Frontier Comm, ut 2120.73; Great Plains Comm, ut 461.05; Darrell Hamilton, ps 11.00; Lyle Hart, ex 200.00; Heartland Fire Protect, ex 441.80; Nadene Hughes, ps 14.00; Jack’s Uniforms, ex 155.80; Jonny Dodge, ex 39.71; Casey Kallhoff, ex 83.42; Madison Co Judicial Bar, ex 85.00; Maximus Consulting, ex 280.06; Microfilm Imaging, ex 87.00; Midwest Special Ser, ex 246.00; MIPS, ex 701.02; NACO, ex 50.00; Nebr Co Attorneys Assn, ex 757.00; NE Health & Human Ser, ex 186.00; Neligh Auto, ex 27.98; Neligh News, ex 588.89; Thomas Nelson, ex 316.31; Norfolk News, ex 239.88; NE Nebr Economic Del, ex 895.00; Office Depot, ex 365.73; Donna Payne, ps 25.00; Petty Cash-sheriff, 22.26; Pitzer Digital, ex 822.83; Precision Rpr, ex 54.49; Quill Corp, ex 366.10; Ramada Inn, ex 248.40; Janice Ridder, ps 10.00; Santa Cruz Gunlocks, ex 280.87; Schindler Elevator, ex 846.00; Schroeder Land, ex 1035.00; Sheridan Co Clerk, ex 125.00; Caroline Siems, ps 25.00; Wex Bank, ex 591.52; Sirchie Fingerprint Lab, ex 117.08; Brittany Spieker, ex 38.28; Nebr Secretary Of State, ex 20.00; Stratton Delay Doele, ex 967.60; Chuck Thiemann, ex 30.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex 7.98; University Of Nebraska, ex 2089.84; Unl Its Comm, ex 91.04; US Cellular, ut 345.70; Verizon Wireless, ut 78.51; Clearwater Village, ex 250.00; Bonita Welke, ps 22.00; Woods & Aitken, ex 2284.06.

Road & Bridge Fund: AMH Family Prac, ex 18.00; Antelope Memorial Hospital, ex 158.00; Bauer Built, ex 921.40; Beaver Bearing, ex 136.98; Black Hills Energy, ut 843.64; Blackburn Mfg, ex 912.50; Blackstrap, ex 864.75; Bomgaars, ex 1145.57; Carquest, ex 116.91; Casey’s, ex 29.00; Tilden City, ut 69.11; Clearwater Market, ex 10.54; Constellation Gas, ut 370.12; D & M Mach, ex 172.21; Dean’s Mkt, ex 6.99; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut 355.88; Equipment Blades, ex 1164.90; Farmer’s Pride, ex 692.60; Frontier Comm, ut 396.33; Great Plains Appraisal, ex 264.74; Green Line Equip, ex 3224.15; Island Supply, ex 357.72; Jeo Consulting; ex 10,191.50; Jonny Dodge, ex 1608.28; K & S Door, ex 133.45; Kayton Intl, ex 7.65; Lawson Prod, ex 232.10; Lichtenberg Tire, ex 3854.57; Matt Friend Truck, ex 1041.86; Medical Enter, ex 70.00; Meisinger Oil, ex 1330.50; Mitteis Gravel, ex 12,271.41; N & B Gas, ut 1054.25; Nebr Assn Treasurer, ex 48.34; Nebr Public Power, ut 300.48; Neligh Auto, ex 303.30; Netcom, ex 40.00; NMC Exchange, ex 1186.70; North Central Power, ut 602.67; Northeast Glass, ex 640.00; NE Nebr Telephone, ut 101.23; Quality Iron, ex 86.90; Quick Serve, ex 694.57; RDO Truck Center, ex 594.52; Road Builders Mach, ex 5572.94; Ryan’s Truck, ex 6156.56; Sapp Bros, ex 2541.10; Wex Bank, ex 136.66; Spencer Quarries, ex 2198.18; Verizon Wireless, ut 215.07; Brunswick Village, ut 93.00; Clearwater Village, ut 67.50; Orchard Village, ut 82.50; Reinke’s Farm, ex 291.82.

Reappraisal Fund: Intl Assn of Assessing, ex 162.84; NACO, ex 35.00; Nebr Property Assessment, ex 535.00; Quill Corp, ex 783.31.

Register of Deeds Fund: MIPS, ex 309.90.

Disaster Flood Fund: B’s Enterprises, ex 20,007.50; Beckman Lbr, ex 2570.44; Bomgaars, ex 5084.69; Bygland Dirt, ex 2537.76; Casey Dittrich, ex 659.09; Cubby’s, ex 573.92; Dusty’s, ex 202.52; Emme Sand, ex 36,241.83; Equipment Blades, ex 1164.90; Farmer’s Pride, ex 25,556.88; Larry Funk Farms, ex 5142.50; Cory Furstenau, ex 962.50; Hinrichsen Sand, ex 21,301.62; Jebro, ex 4610.81; Jeo Consulting, ex 19,368.75; Just’In Time Trucking, ex 3750.00; Allen Keetle, ex 3142.00; Kyle Kester, ex 850.00; Aaron Kinnan, ex 570.50; Klabenes Const, ex 35,985.00; Lichtenberg Tire, ex 1319.63; George Majerus, ex 11,812.50; Matteo Sand, ex 22,308.96; James Meis, ex 700.00; Greg Meyer, ex 404.81; Mitteis Gravel, ex 12,271.41; Mr S’s, ex 752.45; Nebr Dept Transportation, ex 4250.00; Paul Beckman Trucking, ex 1043.90; Pelster Sand, ex 3400.00; Pollock Redi Mix, ex 362.50; Precision Glass, ex 180.00; Quick Serve, ex 694.57; Randy Reinke, ex 3100.00; Reinke’s Farm, ex 5740.00; Rose Equip, ex 60.92; Royal One Stop, ex 906.80; Road Builders, ex 13,000.00; Rutjens Const, ex 890.35; RVN Truck, ex 6600.00; Ryan’s Truck, ex 2309.39; Sanne Ser, ex 871.17; James Schiltmeyer, ex 1400.00; Scotty’s Manure, ex 19,562.50; Simons Trucking, ex 5750.00; Smith Const, ex 1800.00; Spud Truck, ex 49,219.20; Tinsley Grain, ex 20,563.08; Two Rivers Irrigation, ex 750.00.

Law Enforcement Fund: AMH Family Practice, ex 92.00; Applied Connective Tech, ex 1586.76; Boyd’s Network, ex 388.91; Cash-Wa Dist, ex 5701.96; Columbus Comm Hospital, ex 1178.96; Dean’s Mkt, ex 306.00; Dollar Store, ex 21.00; Elkhorn River Farms, ex 60.00; Faith Regional Physician Ser, ex 2002.00; Hiland Dairy, ex 291.96; Page My Cell, ex 3000.00; Platte Co Detention, ex 250.00; Culligan Norfolk, ex 113.50.

Commissary Fund: Bob Barker Co, ex 548.98; Cash-Wa Dist, ex 51.70; Pinnacle Bank, ex 219.25.

Building Fund: Boyd’s Electrical Ser, ex 370.56; O’Neill Pest, ex 85.00.

General: Payroll, 95,961.78; AFLAC, ins 880.96; Ameritas, ret 14,451.05; BC/BS, 63,638.04; Colonial Life, ins 3.25; WH, 9597.45; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 595.83; Garnishment, 1375.30; Liberty National, ins 39.17; Madison National, ins 113.55; ST, 4080.03; ST, 150.27; NACO Vision, ins 513.10SS, 19,298.10; Washington National, ins 722.72.

Rod & Bridge: Payroll, 68,017.92; AFLAC, ins 181.87; Ameritas, ret 9407.39; BC/BS, 25,636.56; Colonial, ins 18.00; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 345.83; Garnishment, 454.06; WH, 6866.73; Liberty National, ins 70.92; Madison National, ins 54.44; NACO, ins 926.34; ST, 2856.82; NACO Vision, ins 147.15; SS, 13,590.20; Washington National, ins 302.80.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved four (4) underground permits.

Approved Thunderhead Road Use Agreement.

Met with insurance bidder. Met with RC&D Executive Director.

Approve Purchase of two (2) tractors. Approved finance with McCormick and Bank of Elgin.

Approved continuation of NACO major medical insurance for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Discussion and plan on oil road fixes.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 22, 2019

