Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 7th, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda, and minutes of March 12th, 2019, April 2, 2019, April 9th, 2019 and April 29th, 2019 Board of Commissioner Meeting; and the April 9th, 2019 Board of Equalization minutes.

Correspondence and Clerk of the District Court April Fee Reports were reviewed.

Insurance Bid presentations.

Road Superintendent Report was heard. Approved 3 access permits.

Tractor Bids were opened and reviewed.

County Oil Road condition and repairs were discussed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved Ponderosa Subdivision, Approved 3 Administrative Plats.

Approved heating/cooling replacement for old courthouse.

Approved Chairman to sign agreements for EWP.

Approve committee for conducting interviews and approve hiring Road Foreman.

Approved GPS Tracking for Road and Bridge Equipment.

Met in Executive Session twice regarding employee and legal issues.

Motion to terminate R&B employee.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

Tom Borer /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: Lisa Payne /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 15, 2019

