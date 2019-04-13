Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

April 2nd, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved Agenda and minutes of March 14th, 2019 and March 17th, 2019 Board of Commissioner Meeting. The March 12th, 2019 minutes was tabled.

Correspondence and Committee reports were reviewed.

Bidding statutes were reviewed.

Road Superintendent Report: Reviewed Damage to various bridges. Discussed flood damage and repairs. GPS tracking of equipment was tabled.

Met with representative from Adrian Smiths Office.

Approved Stealth Broadband telephone system/internet.

Approved Ritter Conservation Easement.

Approved Neligh American Legion Baseball and NYMC improvement grants.

Public Hearing held and approved US Cellular Tower north of Highway 20.

Approved CIMI insurance plan.

Motion to approve creating a Disaster Fund and transferring money to Disaster Fund.

Appoint Extension Board member.

Approved two (2) driveway permits, tabled one.

Discussion of Thunderhead RUA and CUP. No action.

Met in Executive Session regarding employee issues and legal issue.

Motion to approve employee choice regarding OT/Compensatory Time and till the end of fiscal year.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

Tom Borer /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: Lisa Payne /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: April 10, 2019

ZNEZ