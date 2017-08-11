Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 1, 2017

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved minutes of the June 27, 2017, July 3, 2017 and July 11, 2017 Commissioner Meetings.

Approved minutes of the July 3, 2017 and July 11, 2017 Board of Equalization Meetings.

Approved 4 underground permits. Approved 1 road access permit.

Approve Plat Book fee increase.

Approved Clerk Office Fee Policy.

Reviewed 3-Year Assessors Plan. Reviewed Wind Towers Total Tax & Revenue Report.

Heard Zoning Administrator Report – tentatively set date for Zoning Regulation Public Hearing for 9/12/2017.

District 7 Probation Budget was reviewed.

Budget discussion-no action.

Road Boss Report.

No action: Bridge North of Royal.

Road Grinding Bond Discussion – no action.

Approved Critical Bridge Inspection Outsource Contract for NDOR.

Approved Buyback Annual Certification Form.

Approved payment of Township Claims.

Approved transfer of funds from General – Road and Bridge.

Approved pay applications for Thiesen Construction and A&R Construction.

Discussed 849th Road with county constituents.

Approved Sub-Grant Agreement for Child Support Enforcement Services.

Approved early redemption of the jail bonds.

Approved re-issuance of the bonds.

Discussed moving of the County Attorney’s Office.

Approved Special Designated Liquor License for Elgin Community Club.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

EDDIE SCHINDLER /s/

Vice Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 9, 2017

ZNEZ