Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 2, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Road Boss Report. Approved releasing approximately 54 miles of road, resolution. No action on trees.

Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning Permit Reports presented.

Approved official publications for 2019.

Set and approved public hearing for Road Closure.

Approved Township Claims.

No action on Thunderhead Decommissioning.

Approved minute of BOC for 12-04-2018 and 12-11-2018 and BOE for 12-11-2018.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 9, 2019

ZNEZ