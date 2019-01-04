Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

December 11, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved Payroll.

Approved vendor claims:

Reviewed Pledge Collateral.

Met as a Board of Equalization.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved Subdivision.

Appointed 3 members each to Planning & Zoning and Board of Adjustments.

Road Boss Report. R & B work week resolution approved.

Approved 28 underground permits.

Appointed Highway Superintendent for 2019.

Signed Old Communication Tower BOS.

Ceiling in HHS placed for bids.

Treasurer’s Monthly Report x 2 & Clerk of the District Court November Report was reviewed.

No action on Thunderhead Decommissioning MOU and Road Use Agreement.

Thunderhead CUP Resolution approved.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 19, 2018

ZNEZ