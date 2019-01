Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

December 4th, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

MOU Juvenile Diversion Agreement approved.

Agreed to help fund Glass Recycling bunker.

Approved one (1) access permit.

Approved one (1) underground permit.

Miles of Smiles presentation from NCDHD. Approved sponsorship.

Approved Naming of Highway 20 Veterans Medal of Honor Memorial Highway.

Approved five (5) Stop Sign Resolutions. Approved JEO 2019 Bridge Inspections. Approved NBCS Certification.

Road Boss Report. R & B work week discussion. Discussion RUA release of roads.

Tree concerns were referred to county Attorney.

Sheriff November Fee Report was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning permit was reviewed.

Thunderhead CUP Public Hearing. Granted Thunderhead CUP with conditions.

Approved minute of BOC for 11-13-2018.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 12, 2018

