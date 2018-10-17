Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 9th, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Approved Payroll.

Pledge Collateral reviewed. Approved Vendor Claims as follows:

General: Antelope Co Clerk, ex, 20.30; Antelope Co Court, ex, 242.00; Antelope Co Dist Court ex, 213.00; Antelope Memorial Hospital ex, 4.98; Appeara, ex, 41.23; Applied Connective, ex, 2625.00; Arrowhead Scientific, ex, 78.06; Black Hills Energy, ut, 344.51; Bob Barker Co, ex, 452.21; Bomgaars, ex, 372.54; Das State, ex, 575.68; Dean Brown, ps, 25.00; Carney Law, ex, 3842.35; Casey’s General, ex, 474.92; Elgin City, ex, 250.00; Neligh City, ut, 5063.93; Clearfly Comm, ut, 164.57; Clearwater Record, ex, 858.70; Commercial Lighting, ex, 271.67; Cubby’s, ex, 1108.56; Danko Equip, ex, 258.70; Dataspec, ex, 449.00; Doerr & Klein, ex, 1316.75; Dollar Store, ex, 75.60; Dusty’s, ex, 170.79; James Egley, ex, 100.00; Election Systems, ex, 1379.96; Elgin Review, ex, 803.35; Elite Office, ex, 747.78; Faith Carriers, ex, 127.00; Frontier Comm, ut, 2605.24; Glass Edge, ex, 821.00; Great Plains Comm, ut, 563.45; Nadene Hughes, ps, 14.00; K & M Reporting, ex, 50.00; Knox Co Court, ex, 2.00; Koinzan Enter, ex, 226.58; Love Signs, ex, 128.62; Madison Co Dist Court, ex, 50.00; Madison Co Sheriff, ex, 55.56; Microfilm Imaging, ex, 87.00; MIPS, ex, 701.02; Morland, Easland & Lohrberg, ex, 1704.90; Nebr Emergency Service, ex, 270.00; NE Health & Human Ser, ex, 186.00; Nebr Weed Assn, ex, 120.00; Neligh Auto, ex, 30.47; Neligh News, ex, 914.70; NE State Bar, ex, 80.00; Office Depot, ex, 806.86; Valorie Olson, ex, 50.00; Orchard News, ex, 428.40; Donna Payne, ps, 25.00; Petty Cash-Dist Court, 71.00; Petty Cash-Sheriff, 77.23; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 362.29; Pitney Bowes, ex, 1131.90; Platte Co Detention, ex, 350.00; Platte Valley Comm, ex, 140.00; Quality Inn, ex, 99.42; Quill Corp, ex, 57.97; Region IV, ex, 2808.00; Reinke’s Farm, ex, 43.03; Rixstine Recognition, ex, 8.85; Caroline Siems, ps, 25.00; Wex Bank, ex, 686.40; Ryan Stover, ex, 150.00; Michael Sullivan, ex, 100.00; Chuck Thiemann, ex, 60.00; Top Quality Gloves, ex, 274.50; Total Fire Protect, ex, 1416.26; Unl Its Comm, ex, 91.04; US Cellular, ut, 360.26; US Id Manual, ex, 82.50; Verizon Wireless, ut, 81.26; Clearwater Village, ex, 250.00; Bonita Welke, ps, 22.00; Willie’s Service, ex, 42.82; 319 Graphics, ex, 221.88; Centec Cast Metal Prod, ex, 509.18; Antelope Co Treasurer, ex, 310,000.00.

Road & Bridge: A & R Constr, ex, 37,200.00; AMH Family Practice, ex, 90.00; Antelope Co Court, ex, 149.00; B’s Enterprises, ex, 323.28; Bazile Aggregate, ex, 9432.25; Beckman Lbr, ex, 40.00; Black Hills Energy, ut, 209.15; Bomgaars, ex, 536.60; Bygland Dirt Constr, ex, 824.00; Carquest, ex, 539.18; Casey’s General, ex, 161.67; Central Valley, ex, 95.70; Tilden City, ut, 67.76; Constellations Gas, ut, 15.62; Cornhusker Truck, ex, 750.22; Cubby’s, ex, 467.82; D & M Mach, ex, 27.40; Dusty’s, ex, 67.01; Emme Sand, ex, 17,956.22; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 22,292.83; FedEx, ex, 91.44; Frontier Comm, ut, 374.83; Graham Tire, ex, 599.56; Great Plains Comm, ut, 264.32; Green Line Equip, ex, 2067.59; Herley’s Rpr, ex, 349.65; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 2804.27; Hometown Station, ex, 2864.31; Jebro, ex, 96,815.17; JEO Consulting, ex, 8818.75; Jonny Dodge, ex, 1838.19; Kayton Intl, ex, 7150.00; Lawson Prod, ex, 39.08; Lazy T Tire, ex, 579.68; Matteo Sand, ex, 2455.68; Medical Enter, ex, 175.00; Menards, ex, 20.88; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 12,442.48; Mr S’s, ex, 523.05; NACO, ex, 926.34; Nebr Dept Fuel Tax, ex, 2084.00; Nebr Power Dist, ut, 338.50; Neligh Auto, ex, 45.53; Newman Signs, ex, 3497.79; NMC Exchange, ex, 162,500.00; North Central Power Dist, ut, 159.54; NE Glass, ex, 100.00; Orval’s Auto Ser, ex, 29.60; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 21,169.74; Powerplan, ex, 148.88; Quality Iron, ex, 85.50; Quick Serve Oil, ex, 271.11; Road Builders Mach, ex, 119,785.02; RDO Truck Center, ex, 43.04; Reinke’s Farm, ex, 97.31; Rose Equip, ex, 1084.69; Royal One Stop, ex, 193.00; Wex Bank, ex, 132.83; Titan Mach, ex, 2421.29; Brunswick Village, ut, 46.50; Clearwater Village, ut, 64.50; Verizon Wireless, ut, 107.06; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut, 539.00.

Bond Fund: BOK Financial Ser, ex, 382,667.63.

Reappraisal Fund: ESRI, ex, 400.00; Holiday Inn, ex, 186.00; Quill Corp, ex, 75.55.

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex, 309.90.

Law Enforcement: Buffalo Co Sheriff, ex, 1406.04; Casey’s General, ex, 3.69; Cash-Wa Dist, ex, 2518.81; NE Health & Human Ser, ex, 1058.00; Faith Regional Health, ex, 7566.50; Hiland Dairy, ex, 322.13; NE Medical Imaging, ex, 316.00; Platte Detention Facility, ex, 1150.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex, 1433.46; Walkenhorsts, ex, 1056.00; Wanek Pharmacy, ex, 397.79.

Commissary Fund: Antelope Co Treasurer, ex, 13,127.18; Bob Barker Co, ex, 495.26; Cash-Wa Dist, ex, 518.63; Combined Public Comm, ex, 1050.00; Keefe Supply, ex, 35.52; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 523.02.

Building Fund: Kinnan Constr, ex, 2195.81.

General: Total Payroll: 93,665.94; AFLAC, ins, 1053.60; Ameritas, ret 13,918.21; BC/BS, 63,509.32; Colonial, ins, 58.25; Garnishment, 950.88; WH, 8776.24; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 1104.68; Liberty National, ins, 39.17; Madison National, ins, 37.53; ST, 3579.70; Naco Vision, ins, 457.71; SS, 15488.49; Washington National, ins, 886.28.

Road & Bridge: Total Payroll: 49,577.80; AFLAC, ins, 214.63; Ameritas, ret 6906.95; BC/BS, 33,214.02; Colonial, ins, 18.00; Garnishment, 332.43; WH, 4179.41, 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 345.83; Liberty National, ins, 70.95; Madison National, ins, 35.95; ST, 1621.49; Naco Vision, ins, 188.95; SS, 9707.14; Washington National, ins, 302.80.

Heard Zoning Administrator Report.

Miscellaneous fee and fund reports for September were reviewed: Sheriff, Treasurer, Clerk of the District Court.

Juvenile Diversion Coalition discussed. Action tabled.

Royal North Bridge settlement discussed. Tabled.

Approved one (1) underground permit.

Road Boss Report.

Approved Township Claims.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 17, 2018

ZNEZ