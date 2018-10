Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 2nd, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Insuring Success presented.

Public concern of 866th (Grove Lake) Road was discussed.

Road Boss Report. Approved three (3) access permits.

Approved Maintenance Agreement Contract with NMC on new motor grader.

Authorized Highway Superintendent to study ½ mile of 835th Road in Logan Township.

Approve update of Weed Department fees.

Heard Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning Permit report reviewed.

Hazard Mitigation Plan update was reviewed.

Approve striking 2014 PP tax from tax rolls.

Approved Appeara Contract.

Met with a member of Adrian Smith’s Office.

Quarterly jail inspection completed.

Approved claim for interpreter class.

Approved minutes of September 11, 2018 BOE & BOC meetings.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 10, 2018

