Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 3rd, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Road Boss Report.

Approved two under road permit and seven road access permits.

Various Upstream Road Use Agreement amendments discussed/approved pending verbiage.

Road Upgrade Drawing were accepted. Upstream road maintenance priority was discussed.

Road damage on 519th Avenue and various road projects discussed.

Bond refinancing date extension for capitalization of savings was approved.

Future of Hot Mix road repairs discussed. Discussed hiring R&B employees.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 11, 2018

ZNEZ