Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 26, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Approved Vendor Claims:

General: ACN, ex, 9.32; Ant Co Sheriff, ex, 103.50; Ant Co Treas, ex, 600,000.00; Applied Conn, ex, 400.00; Luann Bartos, mlg 45.22; Beckman Lbr, ex, 2700.00; Bomgaars, ex, 522.20; Black Hills, ut, 35.70; Boyd’s Elec, ex, 1351.34; Casey’s, ex, 870.70; Cash-Wa, ex, 4959.25; Neligh City, ut, 2715.30; Consolidated Management, ex, 21.17; Cornhusker Hotel, ex, 99.00; DAS State, ex, 448.00; Liz Doerr, ex, 30.97; Eakes, ex, 4889.28; Andy Elder, mlg 20.00; ES&S, ex, 1309.50; Elite, ex, 5326.96; Farm & Home Pub, ex, 750.00; Tessa Hain, ex, 25.32; Lyle Hart, mlg 200.00; Herley’s Rpr, ex, 423.50; Holiday Inn Exp, ex, 238.00; Holiday Inn, ex, 209.90; Howard’s Gunsmith, ex, 1800.00; J&A Tree, ex, 425.00; Jack’s Uniform, ex, 123.39; Jonny Dodge, ex, 25,874.00; Justice Data, ex, 1000.00; Caitlin Lane, ex, 15.42; Lynn Peavey Co, ex, 141.50; Menards, ex, 148.55; Naco, 200.00; NPZA NE Dist, ex, 20.00; Sandra Moser, mlg 21.60; Neligh News, ex, 206.90; Office Depot, ex, 1563.94; Office Sys Co, 2280.24; Old Mill Rpr, ex, 472.50; Operations MPD, ex, 4640.00; Lisa Payne, mlg 16.25; Petty Cash (Sheriff), ex, 100.41;Pinnacle Bank, ex, 87.74; Plainview News, ex, 614.25; Precision Glass, ex, 364.00; Quill, ex, 83.18; Rixstine Recog, ex, 199.60; Chuck Thiemann, ex, 30.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex, 23.75; Uline, ex, 553.39; UNL, ex, 1275.00; Unl Its Com, ut, 91.04; Valentine’s Lodge, ex, 180.00; Van Diest, ex, 3705.60; Gail Wortman, mlg 51.84; Zee Med, ex, 66.13; Derek Zuhlke, mlg 64.20.

Road & Bridge: At Large: Atco Int, ex, 157.50; B’s Enter, ex, 24,875.00; Bazile Ag, ex, 290.00; Black Hills, ut, 61.82; Bomgaars, ex, 925.59; Casey Dittrich, ex, 106.91; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 7249.98; GIS, ex, 400.00; Island Supply, ex, 42.71; JEO, ex, 13,337.50; JE Meuret Grain, ex, 1278.79; Klabenes Constr, ex, 44,779.40; Lazy T, ex, 2584.00; Matteo Sand, ex, 4569.24; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 19,338.51; NMC, ex, 74,095.00; Reinke’s Serv, ex, 264.77; Road Builder’s, ex, 1417.10; Spud Truck, ex, 16,268.00; Sta-Bilt Constr, ex, 36550.00; Titan Mach, ex, 26759.20; Three & Co, ex, 20.00.

Brunswick Area: Frontier, ut, 79.20

Orchard Area: Black Hills, ut, 34.85; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 3033.76; Frontier, ut, 79.90; Lazy T, ex, 27.04; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 687.83.

Clearwater Area: Black Hills, ut, 36.53;

Neligh Area: Frontier, ut, 129.93; NMC, ex, 4095.00.

Tilden Area: Black Hills, ut, 75.30; Bomgaars, ex, 70.96; Frontier, ut, 79.41;

Oakdale Area: Black Hills, ut, 39.06; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 174.50; NPPD, ut, 52.84;

Visitor Fund: Elgin City, ex, 1500.00.

Reappraisal Fund: Elite, ex, 775.26; NACO, ex, 250.00; NE Prop Asses, ex, 900.00; Quill, ex, 1034.89.

Law Enforcement: Bob Barker Co, ex, 719.90; Boyd’s Elec, ex, 857.51; Cash-Wa, ex, 985.72; IA Prison Ind, ex, 26.70; Midwest Serv, ex, 676.50; Netcom, ex, 755.00; Wanek, ex, 453.15.

Commissary: Bob Barker Co, ex, 1146.87; Bomgaars, ex, 449.99; Cash-Wa, ex, 195.45; Keefe Supply Co, ex, 201.60; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 786.80; Time Keeping Sys, ex, 13,127.18.

Building: O’Neill Pest, ex, 150.00; Protex, ex, 162.50.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved Administrative Plat NE 4-23-7.

Approved township claims.

Approved minutes of June 12th meeting.

Approved Improvement Grant Elgin shade structure.

Approved construction of courthouse sign for west yard.

No action on road south of Brunswick regarding asphalt/overlay.

Budget review.

Permit to move structure was approved with variation.

Road Boss Report.

Approved under road permit.

Approved Simple Sign/Culvert Contract.

No action on gravel shed or Elgin barn.

Approved purchasing maintainer.

Discussion on road damage on 519th Avenue. Various road projects discussed.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: Lisa Payne /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 4, 2018