Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 12, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Approved Vendor Claims:

General: Susan Ames, ex, 146.18; Antelope Co Court, ex, 235.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex, 549.88; Antelope Co Treasurer, ex, 500,000.00; Appeara, ex, 41.23; Mary Baum, ex, 156.87; Beverly Bennett, ex, 149.45; Kathleen Berg, ex, 144.88; Benita Beutler, ex, 153.81; Black Hills Energy, ut, 843.07; Norma Black, ex, 140.59; Bob Barker Co, ex, 370.95; Bomgaars, ex, 462.86; Lois Bright, ex, 178.60; Steven Bright, ex, 147.580; Dean Brown, ps, 25.00; Butch’s Body, ex, 105.00; Gayle Carlson, ex, 152.30; Carney Law, ex, 3426.62; Ardith Carr, ex, 156.87; Kendra Carr, ex, 27.00; Casey’s General, ex, 547.37; Elgin City, ut, 250.00; Neligh City, ut, 4198.52; Clearfly Comm, ex, 163.04; Clearwater Record, ex, 1065.98; Mildred Clemens, ex, 103.50; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex, 279.00; Council Holding Co 169.00; Creighton News, ex, 720.00; Creston Fert, ex, 597.50; Cubby’s, ex, 1408.22; Das State Central, ex, 125.68; Dick Day, ex, 144.00; Doerr & Klein, ex, 4647.98; Dollar General, ex, 114.10; Douglas Co, 2.25; Dugan Business Forms, ex, 532.18; Dusty’s ex, 172.50; Constance Dvorak, ex, 167.98; Judy Dyson, ex, 162.53; Eakes Office, ex, 5128.71; Elgin Review, ex, 1058.31; Elite Court Reporting, ex, 200.75; Elite Office Prod, ex, 2749.67; Linda Evans, ex, 146.25; Susan Fields, 162.60; Virginia Filsinger, ex, 153.81; Barbara Finn, ex, 137.99’ Fitzgerald, Vetter & Temple 781.56; Floor Maintenance, ex, 129.64; Harlan Frazier, ex, 145.09; Frontier Comm, ut, 2668.55; Darlene Good, ex, 146.18; Great Plains Com, ut, 190.00, Green Line Equip, ex, 20.54; Vicki Green, ex, 146.25; Diane Grosserode, ex, 154.97; Sharon Grubb, ex, 170.02; Shirley Gundenschwager, ex, 166.75; Tessa Hain, ex, 248.48; Hampton Inn, ex, 195.90; Carol Hanlin, ex, 103.50; Coleen Heninger, ex, 76.50; Margaret Hensley, ex, 149.24; Jean Herley, ex, 163.63; Judy Hestekind, ex, 146.99; Gay Hixson, ex, 140.59; Nadene Hughes, ps, 14.00; Carolyn Johnson, ex, 137.25; Jeane Johnson, ex, 146.99; Jonny Dodge, ex, 40.95; Justice Data Solutions2200.00; Benco Products, ex, 45.68; Patricia Kenaston, ex, 154.62; Barb Kiley, ex, 167.84; Caitlin Lane, ex, 20.24; Jolene Larson, ex, 178.95; Karen Leiding, ex, 167.84; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 1312.33; Marjorie Lichty, ex, 145.09; Madison Co Court, ex, 2.25; Darlene Mandl, ex, 154.76; Janet Martin, ex, 146.18; Rose Martin, ex, 145.09; Jodine Meis, ex, 146.99; Elaine Meyers, ex, 149.24; Microfilm Imaging, ex, 87.00; MIPS, ex, 684.59; Mr S’s, ex, 350.98; Gaye Mullins, ex, 162.33; Nebr Assn Co Ex,t Bd, ex, 100.00; NACO, ex, 2264.40; NE Assn Co Clerks, ex, 75.00; Nebr Assn Co Officials, ex, 1798.70; Nebr Assn Co Clerk’s, ex, 200.00; Nebr Emergency Ser, ex, 15.00; NE Health & Human Ser, ex, 366.0; Neligh News, ex, 1237.92; Netcom, ex, 14,736.00; Nirma, ex, 75,422.00; Lois North, ex, 196.74; O’Neill Pest Control, ex, 85.00; Vicki Ofe, ex, 144.88; Orchard News, ex, 1260.8; Sheila Parks, ex, 122.59; Donna Payne, ps, 25.00; Lisa Payne, ex, 478.12; Pitney Bowes, ex, 9131.90; Plainview News, ex, 614.25; Quality Inn, ex, 182.00; Quill Corp, ex, 276.58; Eleanor Rakow, ex, 160.35; Chris Redding, ex, 160.14; Region 4 Behavioral, ex, 5886.50; Rifkin, ex, 40.18; Barbara Ross, ex, 163.62; Royal One Stop, ex, 42.00; Kathy Sauser, ex, 143.86; David Schmitt, ex, 299.67; Rita Shabram, ex, 198.36; Vana Shenshew, ex, 152.51; Caroline Siems, ps, 52.00; Joseph Smith, ex, 1334.94; Vida Sprout, ex, 164.50; Stanton Co Court, ex,v4.00; Caryl Ann Storm, ex, 140.59; Judy Stout, ex, 145.76; Barbara Stuckwisch, ex, 154.76; Chuck Thiemann, ex, 90.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex, 27.67; Barbara Tichota, ex, 155.99; Tilden Citizen, ex, 500.00; Jolene Timm, ex, 153.81; Top Quality Gloves, ex, 229.80; Transit Works, ex, 710.60; Uline Shipping, ex, 108.92; Unl Its Comm, ex, 91.04; US Cellular, ut, 360.57; Van Diest Supply, ex, 1997.00; Patty Van Ert, ex, 136.09; Verizon Wireless, ut, 81.41; Clearwater Village, ex, 250.00; Janice Von Bonn, ex, 191.75; Rita Wagner, ex, 149.24; Donald Weinman, ex, 145.09; Kathleen Weinrich, ex, 172.20; Bonita Welke, ps, 22.00; Wex Bank, ex, 694.91. Zee Medical Ser, ex, 71.35; 319 Graphics, ex, 37.98; Joann Penne, ex, 147.06; Marilyn Reilly, ex, 146.99; Ramada Inn, ex, 340.00.

Road & Bridge: At Large: B’s Enterprises, ex, 21,40.80; Bazile Aggregate, ex, 435.00; Bomgaars, ex, 316.86; Carhart Lbr, ex, 13.79; Carquest, ex, 64.13; Casey’s General, ex, 122.98; Central Valley, ex, 17.2.40; Tilden City, ut, 68.95; Clearwater Record, ex, 28.20; Constellation Gas, ut, 353.29; Cornhusker Intl Truck, ex, 55.82; Cubby’s, ex, 164.39; Casey Dittrich, ex, 124.80; Dusty’s, ex, 67.50; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 360.00; Emme Sand, ex, 7350.63; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1167.74; Frontier Comm, ut, 368.56; Funk Const, ex, 3080.00; GIS Workshop, ex, 3500.00; Great Plains Comm, ut, 264.89; Green Line Equip, ex, 625.00; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 3063.84; Hometown Station, ex, 3765.41; Island Supply Welding, ex, 184.14; Eli Jacob, ex, 140.00; Jebro, ex, 13,668.48; Jeo Consulting, ex, 8845.00; Jerry’s Feed, ex, 165.00; Jonny Dodge, ex, 186.76; Lawson Prod, ex, 116.61; Lazy T Tire, ex, 148.99; Tire, ex, 11730.40; Matteo Sand, ex, Menard, ex, 71.81; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 8325.46; Mr S’s, ex, 483.47; Naco, ex, 899.35; Nebr Public Power, ut, 51.78; Neligh Auto, ex, Newman Traffic, ex, 3128.25; Nirma, ex, 40,000.00; NE Nebr Telephone, ut, 103.69; Orchard Lbr, ex, 31.50; Orval’s Auto Ser, ex, 821.25; Pellatz Bros, ex, 185.00; Quality Iron, ex, 101.60; Rose Equip, ex, 238,330.00; Ryan’s Truck, ex, 1944.12; Sapp Bros, ex, 4730.90; Schroeder Land, ex, 190.00; Wex Bank, ex, 94.68; Dennis Starman, ex, 110.00; Switzer Welding, ex, 80.00; T-J’s Corner, ex, 20.77; Truck Center, ex, 116.43; Verizon Wireless, ut, 229.85; Clearwater Village, ut, 45.50; Willie’s Ser, ex, 105.67.

Brunswick Area: B’s Enterprises, ex, 4675.00; Bazile Aggregate, ex, 435.00; Bomgaars, ex, 247.64; Duaine Brandt, ex, 57.50; Casey’s, ex, 181.48; Cubby’s, ex, 254.04; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 3260.12; Frontier Comm, ut, 79.20; Hoffman Constr, ex, 2313.00; Funk Constr, ex, 2080.00; Green Line, ex, 625.00; Jonny Dodge, ex, 125.86; Kayton Intl, ex, 17.37; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 125.86; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 10,157.88; Neligh Auto, ex, 176.94; North Central Power, ut, 110.99; Royal One Stop, ex, 39.00.

Orchard Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 150.98; Black Strap, ex, 767.25; Bomgaars, ex, 101.91; Cornhusker Intl, ex, 55.82; Dusty’s, ex, 67.50; Hoffman Constr, ex, 2313.00; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 6073.36; Frontier Comm, ut, 80.94; Funk Constr, ex, 1000.00; Jonny Dodge, ex, 20.79; Lazy T Tire, ex, 148.59; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 20.79; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 5426.79; North Central Power, ut, 57.28; Orchard Lbr, ex, 31.50; Powerplan, ex, 1825.05; T-J Corner Hardware, ex, 20.77; Tinsley Grain, ex, 7364.40; Willie’s Service, ex, 105.67.

Clearwater Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 138.61; Bomgaars, ex, 285.22; Casey’s, ex, 70.94; Casey Dittrich, ex, 124.80; Cubby’s, ex, 84.00; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut, 84.00; Emme Sand, ex, 3358.32; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 6453.21; Green Line Equip, ex, 625.00; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 427.73; Jonny Dodge, ex, 141.41; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 141.41; NMC Exchange, ex, 66.60; NE Nebr Telephone, ut, 103.69; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 12,110.17; Powerplan, ex, 569.46; Road Builders, ex, 6347.29; Wex Bank, ex, 63.25; Clearwater Village, ut, 45.50.

Neligh Area: Bomgaars, ex, 51.46; Cubby’s, ex, 131.22; Emme Sand, ex, 385.08; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1206.27; Frontier Comm, ut, 129.21; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 1744.83; Neligh Auto, ex, 77.94; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 3017.03.

Tilden Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 123.24; Carhart Lbr, ex, 13.79; Tilden City, ut, 68.95; Constellation Energy Gas, ut, 353.29; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1457.00; Frontier Comm, ut, 79.21; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 1757.69; Kayton Intl, ex, 243.50; Matteo Sand, ex, 4553.98; Mr S’s, ex, 354.87; Nebr Public Power, ut, 134.15; Pollock Redi Mix, ex,630.11.

Oakdale Area: Bomgaars, ex, 69.88; Black Hills Energy, ut, 85.20; Carquest Neligh, ex, 64.13; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 919.93; Great Plains Comm, ut, 124.72; Green Line Equip, ex, 625.00; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 738.06; Matteo Sand, ex, 1622.40; Mr S’s, ex, 261.81; Nebr Public Power, ut, 51.78; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 958.50; Road Builders, ex, 402.71.

Elgin Area: B’s Enterprises, ex, 2006.00; Beckman Lbr, ex, 699.16; Black Hills Energy, ut, 126.67; Central Valley, ex, 17.96; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut, 36.00; Emme Sand, ex, 7350.03; Great Plains Comm, ut, 264.89; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 395.53; Hometown Station, ex, 158.21; Lawson Prod, ex, 116.61; NMC Exchange, ex, 122.26; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 6775.54; Sapp Bros, ex, 1341.14.

Visitor Fund: Elgin City, ex, 300.00.

Reappraisal Fund: Elite Office Prod, ex, 112.04; GIS Workshop, ex, 14,626.00; Simple Minds’, ex, 1645.00.

Reg of Deeds Fund: MIPS, ex, 302.40.

Law Enforcement: Casey’s General, ex, 3.99; Cash-WA Dist, ex, 3804.35; Danko Emergency Equip, ex, 325.00; Faith Regional Physician, ex, 2854.00; Hunt Ins, ins, 2673.00; Iowa Prison, ex, 107.10; Sanne Rpr, ex, 1097.50.

Commissary Fund: Bob Barker Co, ex, 1016.96; Combined Public Comm, ex, 175.00; Cornhusker State Ind, ex, 3712.00; Farner Co, ex, 251.37; Keefe Supply, ex, 172.80.

Building Fund: Eakes Office, ex, 2601.88; Kinnan Constr, ex, 205.00; Warren Door, ex, 709.00.

General: Total Payroll; 96,721.10; AFLAC, ins, 856.71; Ameritas, ret 14,329.91; BC/BS, 60,859.62 ; Colonial, ins, 58.25; WH, 9599.17; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 858.33; Liberty National, ins, 63.40; Madison National, ins, 1937.31; ST, 3913.54; Naco Vision, ins, 445.49; SS, 19,279.00; Washington National, ins, 307.65.

Road & Bridge: Total Payroll: 53,661.28; AFLAC, ins, 315.12; Ameritas, ret 7510.47; BC/BS, 30,696.66; Colonial, ins, 18.00; WH, 4634.13; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 312.50; Liberty National, ins, 70.92; Madison National, ins, 35.95; ST, 1937.31; Naco Vision, ins, 183.98; SS, 10,501.70; Washington National, ins, 133.40.

Approved Payroll Claims.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved Administrative Plat 3-27-5.

Road Boss Report.

Approved Upstream Road Projects

Approved Pay Application and acceptance Theisen Construction.

Discussed compensatory time for courthouse employees, no action.

Approved minutes of June 5, 2018 meeting.

Discussed county car for assessor, no action.

Approved township claims.

Clerk of the District Court May Fee Report, Treasurer’s May Miscellaneous Fee Report and May Fund Balance Report were reviewed.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 20, 2018

