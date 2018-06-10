Proceedings — Antelope County Commissioners

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

Neligh, Nebraska

May 8, 2018

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Correspondence was reviewed. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Approved Vendor Claims: General: Antelope Co Court, ex, 647.00; Antelope Dist Court, ex, 162.00; Appeara, ex, 41.23; Butch’s Body Shop, ex, 109.00; Carney Law, ex, 3226.62; Thomas Carothers, ex, 40.00; Elgin City, ex, 250.00; Neligh City, ut, 4728.18; Clearfly Comm, ex, 163.04; Consolidated Mgt, ex, 12.68; Cornhusker State Ind, ex, 88.00; Creative Product Sourcing, ex, 472.89; Cubby’s, ex, 220.17; Das State Accounting, ex, 573.68; Doerr & Klein, ex, 861.12; Dusty’s, ex, 68.01; Amanda Dworak, ex, 31.99; Eakes, ex, 504.99; Elections Software, ex, 4153.03; Elgin One Stop, ex, 38.32; Elgin Review, ex, 318.69; Elite Office Prod, ex, 990.16; Fairfield Inn, ex, 109.00; Frontier Comm, ut, 2685.86; Great Plains Comm, ut, 190.00; Tessa Hain, ex, 3.50; Lyle Hart, mlg 200.00; Heartland Fire, ex, 366.50; Hilltop Auto, ex, 180.00; Nadene Hughes, ps, 14.00; Jonny Dodge, ex, 274.56; Lyle Juracek, ex, 75.00; Maximus Consulting, ex, 655.16; Lyle Meis, ex, 20.00; Microfilm Imaging, ex, 87.00; MIPS, ex, 684.59; Nebr Emergency Ser, ex, 200.00; NE Health & Human Ser, ex, 177.00; Nebr Sheriffs Assn, ex, 120.00; Neligh Auto, ex, 45.98; Neligh News, ex, 34.50; Thomas Nelson, ex, 87.35; Netcom, ex, 65.00; NE Assn Clerks, ex, 125.00; NE Nebr Economic Develop, ex, 890.00; NE Nebr Area Agency, ex, 4331.00; Bruce Ofe, ex, 2.94; Office Depot, ex, 564.54; One Office Solutions, ex, 176.94; Orchard News, ex, 141.30; Orval’s Auto, ex, 62.50; Donna Payne, ps, 25.00; Petty Cash-clerk, 25.00; Petty Cash-Dist Court, 13.65; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 475.76; Pitney Bowes, ex, 365.48; Plainview News, ex, 103.50; Precision Rpr, ex, 1067.80; R R Donnelley, ex, 61.03; Ramada Inn, ex, 150.00; Wyatt Renner, ex, 31.99; Sanne Rpr, ex, 356.48; Schindler Elevator, ex, 819.36; Caroline Siems, ps, 25.00; Hi-Way Mart, ex, 807.68; Ashley Tyler, ex, 16.99; Unl Its Comm, ex, 182.08; US Cellular, ut, 360.57; Verizon, ut, 81.23; Clearwater Village, ex, 250.00; Bonita Welke, ps, 22.00; Wiechelman Rpr, ex, 88.86; Willie’s Ser, ex, 52.32.

At Large: Bauer Built, ex, 465.00; Bomgaars, ex, 210.11; Cornhusker Intl Truck, ex, 2828.11; Elkhorn Power Dist, ut, 364.00; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1536.78; Fastenal Co, ex, 210.25; Great Plains Comm, ut, Green Line Equip, ex, 1426.46; Hometown Station, ex, 2365.89; Island Welding, ex, 178.20; Jeo Consulting, ex, 10,613.25; Jonny Dodge, ex, 2610.71; Lawson Prod, ex, 156.55; Midwest Service, ex, 393.60; Nebr Assn Of Officials, ex, 899.15; Neligh Auto, ex, 9.98; Powerplan, ex, 2036.95; Quality Iron, ex, 44.35; Sanne Rpr, ex, 105.98; Rick Schuchardt, ex, 156.29; Hi-Way Mart, ex, 55.58; Theisen Constr, ex, 113,208.55; Three & Co Baking, ex, 20.00; 319 Graphics, ex, 70.02; Hometown Station, ex, 2365.89.

Brunswick Area: Farmer’s Pride, ex, 782.28; Frontier Comm, ut, 79.20; Green Line Equip, ex, 1426.46; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 3411.31; NMC Exchange, ex, 782.25; Norfolk Auto, ex, 323.97; North Central Public Power, ut, 176.80; Royal One Stop, ex, 156.00; Brunswick Village, ut, 46.50.

Orchard Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 279.48; Dusty’s, ex, 66.17; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1217.61; Frontier Comm, ut, 81.96; Lazy T Tire, ex, 91.76; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 159.50; Menards, ex, 26.91; Mitteis Gravel, ex, 2012.90; Neligh Auto, ex, 8.99; North Central Power, ut, 106.25; Royal One Stop, ex, 127.00; T-J’s Hardware, ex, 9.58; Orchard Village, ut, 46.00; Tinsley Grain, ex, 4872.90.

Clearwater Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 254.44; Bomgaars, ex, 48.96; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 94.00; Emme Sand, ex, 5730.40; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 6956.04; Green Line Equip, ex, 12.29; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 269.84; Jonny Dodge, ex, 9.96; NMC Exchange, ex, 150.60; NE Nebr Telephone, ut, 102.77; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 4258.33; Clearwater Village, ut, 66.50.

Neligh Area: Bomgaars, ex, 21.98; Emme Sand, ex, 189.81; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 2333.73; Frontier Comm, ut, 129.87; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 1211.96; Quality Iron, ex, 248.25.

Tilden Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 153.57; Bomgaars, ex, 93.91; Carhart Lbr, ex, 102.93; Tilden City, ut, 104.82; Constellation Energy, ut, 433.95; D & M Mach, ex, 62.75; Emme Sand, ex, 930.83; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 2154.20; Frontier Comm, ex, 79.48; Lawson Prod, ex, 639.81; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 159.00; Matteo Sand, ex, 2027.15; Nebr Public Power, ut, 194.04; Neligh Auto, ex, 15.37; NMC Exchange, ex, 52.95; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 245.70; Sapp Bros, ex, 2345.65.

Oakdale Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 150.74; Bomgaars, ex, 26.80; Cross Dillon Tire, ex, 3100.00; Emme Sand, ex, 769.60; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1298.66; Great Plains Comm, ut, 128.31; Green Line Equip, ex, 690.04; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 174.75; Matteo Sand, ex, 2031.12; Nebr Public Power, ut, 47.91; Neligh Auto, ex, 257.98; NMC Exchange, ex, 102.52; Quality Iron, ex, 27.50; Sanne Rpr, ex, 105.98; David Totten, ex, 300.00.

Elgin Area: Bomgaars, ex, 123.97; Black Hills Energy, ut, 205.97; Central Valley, ex, 35.98; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 50.00; Emme Sand, ex, 1512.49; Great Plains Comm, ut, 142.42; Green Line Equip, ex, 242.45; Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 2935.38; Tinsley Grain, ex, 3030.30; Hometown Station, ex, 610.99.

Reappraisal Fund: Eakes Office, ex, 14.99; Elite Office Prod, ex, 69.38.

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex, 302.40.

Law Enforcement Fund: AMH Family Practice, ex, 765.00; Boyd’s Network Solutions, ex, 450.00; Cash-Wa Dist, ex, 2743.77; Danko Equipment, ex, 2545.00; Dollar General, ex, 24.35; Faith Regional Ser, ex, 1215.00; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 522.24; Netcom, ex, 812.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 860.80; Public Safety Equip, ex, 538.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex, 1520.15; Wanek Pharmacy, ex, 381.32.

Commissary Fund: Bob Barker Co, ex, 145.45; Cash-Wa Dist, ex, 276.88; Charm-Tex, ex, 396.04; Combined Public Comm, ex, 1400.00; Farner Co, ex, 389.87; Keefe Supply, ex, 194.40; Morrison Farms, ex, 129.60; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 429.54; Walkenhorsts, ex, 504.00.

Building Fund: Kinnan Constr, ex, 6858.43; Warren Garage Door, ex, 120.00.

General Payroll: 91,707.38; AFLAC, ins, 856.71; Ameritas, ret 13,807.78; BC/BS, 60,964.08; Colonial Life, ins, 58.25; Garnishment, 875.13; WH, 8698.62; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 858.33; Liberty National, ins, 63.40; Madison National, ins, 37.53; ST, 3586.37; NACO Vision, ins, 445.49; SS, 18,221.68; Washington National, ins, 307.31.

Road & Bridge: Payroll: 56,429.73; AFLAC, ins, 315.12; Ameritas, ret 7993.39; BC/BS, 30,6960; Colonial Life, ins, 18.00; WH, 4939.65; 1st Concord Benefits, ins, 312.50; Liberty National, ins, 70.52; Madison National, ins, 35.95; ST, 2114.20; NACO Vision, ins, 172.22; SS, 11,072.32; Washington National, ins, 133.40.

Approved Payroll Claims.

Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Motion to transfer expense from VSO function to miscellaneous general.

NACO Blue Cross/Blue Shield was approved for 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Approved purchase of Patcher, Packer and pickup. Tabled decision on motor grader.

Met in executive session regarding county litigation.

Approved sending two (2) parcels for foreclosure.

Approved township claims.

Road Boss Report.

Approved 1 underground permits.

Approved 2 road access permits.

Approved standards relaxation for a section of 524th Avenue.

Approved Law Enforcement Contracts for area towns/villages.

Approved Inventory Resolution.

Approved Delinquent County issue tax certificates.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Sheriffs April Fee Report, Clerk of the District Court April Fee Report, Treasurer’s April Miscellaneous Fee Report and Fund Balance Report were reviewed.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 16, 2018

ZNEZ