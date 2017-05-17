Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Supervisors

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 9, 2017

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved appointment to Weed Authority Board

Approved Claims as presented:

General: Joseph E.W. Abler, mlg, 127.33; Antelope Co Court, ex, 306.00; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex, 144.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex, 50.24; Appeara, ex, 40.22; Applied Connective Tech, ex, 828.19; Black Hills Energy, ut, 956.28; Bob Barker Co, ex, 133.48; Bomgaars, ex, 269.94; Boyd’s Network, ex, 75.00; Eleanor Brady, ps, 25.00; Dean Brown, ps, 25.00; Butch’s Body, ex, 118.00; Carney Law, ex, 3218.62; Casey’s, ex, 698.12; Elgin City, ex, 250.00; Neligh City, ut, 3997.87; Clearwater Record, ex, 540.60; District Court Assn, ex, 75.00; Consolidated Mgt, ex, 147.97; Consolidated Plastics, ex, 289.80; Creative Product, ex, 522.65; Cubby’s, ex, 514.77; Das State, ex, 573.68; Liz Doerr, mlg, 74.54; Dollar General, ex, 195.25; Eakes Office, ex, 6.22; Elgin One Stop, ex, 89.06; Elgin Review, ex, 218.63; Elite Office, ex, 1146.49; Floor Maintenance, ex, 284.74; Frontier Comm, ut, 2174.07; Bryon Gloe, ex, 54.24; Great Plains Comm, ut, 190.00; Hall Co Court, ex, 8.00; Lyle Hart, mlg, 200.00; Nadene Hughes, ps, 14.00; Jack’s Uniforms, ex, 109.84; Jonny Dodge, ex, 377.42; Frank Kamphaus, ps, 16.00; Jeff Doerr Law, ex, 1780.47; Lynn Peavey Co, ex, 107.00; Ronald Marshall, ex, 63.75; Marvin Planning Cons, ex, 750.00; Microfilm Imaging, ex, 87.00; MIPS,, ex, 669.17; Moyers Store, ex, 92.00; NACO, ex, 495.00; Roger Napton, ex, 39.26; NE Health & Human Ser, ex, 186.00; NE Weed Assoc, ex, 24.00; Neligh News, ex, 750.15; Thomas Nelson, ex, 874.96; Nirma, ex, 50.00; Naco Vision, ins, 416.59; NE Nebr Economic Devel, ex, 885.00; NENAAA, ex, 4331.00; O’Neill Pest, ex, 235.00; Office Depot, ex, 529.82; One Office Solution, ex, 160.13; Orchard News, ex, 42.00; Donna Payne, ps, 25.00; Richard Penne, ex, 13.91; Physicians Lab Ser, ex, 235.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 349.31; Pitney Bowes, ex, 7000.00; Sanne Rpr, ex, 441.63; Schindler Elevator, ex, 773.76; Schroeder Land, ex, 300.00; Caroline Siems, ps, 25.00; Wex Bank, ex, 546.97; Snider Memorial, ex, 790.00; Stratton Delay Doele, ex, 2506.61; Thomson Reuters, ex, 153.00; Uline Supply, ex, 62.03; US Cellular, ex, 331.26; Verizon, ut, 28.69; Clearwater Village, ut, 250.00; Vision Factoring, ex, 526.60; Bonita Welke, ps, 22.00; Willie’s Ser, ex, 40.62; Alden Zuhlke, mlg, 19.26.

At Large: AMH Family Practice, ex, 278.00; B’s Enterprises, ex, 10,510.00; Bauer Built, ex, 74.50; Bomgaars, ex, 108.91; Duaine Brandt, ex, 148.00; Bygland Dirt, ex, 2610.56; Carhart Lbr, ex, 15.98; Carquest, ex, 157.04; Casey’s, ex, 50.87; Creston Fert, ex, 1524.65; Cubby’s, ex, 96.23; Dinkel Imp, ex, 1853.55; Casey Dittrich, ex, 69.99; Elkhorn Public Power, ut, 188.39; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 3073.86; Green Line Equip, ex, 2288.53; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 8954.04; Hometown Station, ex, 597.81; Island Supply, ex, 2104.27; Eli Jacob, ex, 57.09; Jebro, ex, 9357.96; JEO Consul, ex, 3802.50; Jonny Dodge, ex, 639.05; Kumm Gas, ex, 531.07; Lazy T Tire, ex, 534.00; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 110.00; Matteo Sand, ex, 497.16; Meisinger Oil, ex, 584.50; Mr S’s, ex, 604.10; Neligh Auto, ex, 155.71; Netcom, ex, 177.00: Newman Traffic, ex, 2382.30; NMC Exchange, ex, 105.58; NE Nebr Telephone, ut, 106.87; Orval’s Auto, ex, 59.50; Quick Ser, ex, 622.60; Royal One Stop, ex, 233.20; Rutjens Constr, ex, 362.50; Sanne Rpr, ex, 3717.57; Wex Bank, ex, 718.61; Verizon, ut, 128.99.

Brunswick Area: Dinkel Imp, ex, 690.00; Emme Sand, ex, 1935.84; Frontier Comm, ut, 74.07; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 451.24; Kumm Gas, ex, 1699.87; Meisinger Oil, ex, 584.50; N & B Gas, ex, 330.11; Neligh Auto, ex, 48.00; Spud Trucking, ex, 4359.40.

Orchard Area: B’s Enterprises, ex, 681.60; Black Hills Energy, ut, 194.88; Bomgaars, ex, 329.80; Frontier Comm, ut, 75.40; Funk Constr, ex, 800.00; Green Line Equip, ex, 51.38; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 374.30; North Central Power, ut, 159.08; Northeast Glass, ex, 220.00; Powerplan, ex, 421.86; Smith Constr, ex, 250.00; Spud Trucking, ex, 5003.40; T-J’s Corner Hard, ex, 9.87;

Clearwater Area: B’s Enterprises, ex, 979.80; Black Hills Energy, ut, 151.17; Bomgaars, ex, 41.38; Dusty’s, ex, 47.00; Green Line Equip, ex, 658.39; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 1963.94; Kayton Int, ex, 65.11; Lawson Prod, ex, 182.09; Lazy T Tire, ex, 687.80; Neligh Auto, ex, 34.26; North Central Power, ut, 64.77; NE Nebr Telephone, ut, 106.87 Pollock Redi Mix, ex, 369.28; Powerplan, ex, 2236.21; Schlecht Truck, ex, 1706.58; Spud Trucking, ex, 4834.40; Orchard Village, ut, 30.50.

Neligh Area: Bomgaars, ex, 149.98; Neligh City, ut, 26.00; Cubby’s ex, 121.31; Emme Sand, ex, 1972.18; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1101.62; Frontier Comm, ut, 12509; Hinrichsen Sand, ex, 2646.05; Kumm Gas, ex, 64.49;

Tilden Area: Carhart Lbr, ex, 15.98; Tilden City, ut, 104.82; Constellation Gas, ut, 484.23; D & M Mach, ex, 7.90; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 2829.60; Frontier Comm, ut, 74.00; J & A Tree Ser, ex, 357.50; Kayton Inl, ex, 378.02; Lichtenberg Tire, ex, 1379.28; Matteo Sand, ex, 1921.56; Mr S’s, ex, 111.80; Nebr Public Power, ut, 184.83; Quick Ser, ex, 752.00; Road Builders, ex, 2103.45.

Oakdale Area: B’s Enterprises, ex, 2346.50; Black Hills Energy, ut, 220.85; Bomgaars, ex, 199.45; Farmer’s Pride, ex, 1120.37; Great Plains Comm, ut, 130.23; Matteo Sand, ex, 3034.20; Mr S’s, ex, 42.92; Nebr Public Power, ut, 52.01; Quality Iron, ex, 142.15; Quick Ser, ex, 622.60; Reinke’s Farm, ex, 22.18;

Elgin Area: Black Hills Energy, ut, 163.27; Corner Ser, ut, 83.58; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut, 47.21; Great Plains Comm, ut, 140.41; Green Line Equip, ex, 286.40; Hometown Station, ex, 193.90; OK Tire, ex, 170.95; Road Builders, ex, 4368.01; Tinsley Grain, ex, 2186.40.

Visitors Promotion Fund: Bargain Buyway, ex, 300.00.

Register of Deeds Fund: MIPS, ex, 295.70.

Law Enforcement Fund: AMH Family Prac, ex, 782.00; Antelope Memorial Hospital, ex, 3259.00; Bob Barker Co, ex, 749.91; Cash-Wa Dist, ex, 1178.19; Custom Tech, ex, 507.40; Dollar General, ex, 37.45; Hilltop Drug, ex, 6.19; Jonny Dodge, ex, 6450.00; Madison Co Sheriff, ex, 900.00; Morrison Farms, ex, 129.60; Neligh Dentistry, ex, 196.00; Page My Cell, ex, 3000.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex, 987.26; Protocall, ex, 1050.00; Thomson Reuters, ex, 271.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex, 1281.05;

Building Fund: Beckman Lbr, ex, 3821.25; Flenniken Electric, ex, 98.12; Masonry Constr, ex, 3032.97; Merit Mech, ex, 1454.00; Ne Dol/Boiler Program, ex, 144.00; Dietz Electric, ex, 58.50; Stearns Constr, ex, 3254.00.

General: Total Payroll, 83,329.85 Ameritas, ret 13,054.08; Garnishment, 544.00; WH, 9,731.21; SS, 17,001.32; AFLAC, ins, 442.39; BC/BS, 58,432.54; Colonial, ins, 58.25; 1st Concord, ins, 1043.32; Madison National, ins, 352.62; Mid-American, ins, 10,220.00; ST, 3180.68; Naco Vision, ins, Washington National, ins, 339.24.

Road & Bridge: Total Payroll, 44,974.30; Ameritas, ret 6478.71; Garnishment, 310.80; WH, 12,619.56; SS, 8834.12; AFLAC, ins, 142.35; BC/BS 34,752.18; Colonial, ins, 18.00; 1st Concord, ins, 262.50; Madison National, ins, 199.53; Mid-American, ins, 6104.50; ST, 1355.61; Naco Vision, ins, 199.80; Washington National, ins, 133.40.

Approved Payroll Claims.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Road Boss Report.

Approved 2 road crossing permits.

Approved 1 road access permit.

Approved payment of township gravel bill.

Amended Invenergy Road Use Agreement-map.

Reviewed April’s Sheriff Fee Report, Zoning Administrator Permit Report, Treasurer’s Fund Balance, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Fee Report and Clerk of the District Court Fee Report.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 17, 2017

