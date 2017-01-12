Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Supervisors

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 3, 2017

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Those responding to roll call: Schindler, Koinzan, Henery, Williby, Kerkman and Schwager.

Approved County Court remodel bid.

Reviewed correspondence.

Heard Zoning Administrator report.

Vacation/Sick leave policy was reviewed.

Met with Highway Superintendent regarding One and Six Year Plan.

Approved pay application A& R Construction.

Road Boss report.

Approved CDL Drug Policy.

Discussed option for courthouse vehicle.

Approved bill of sale and easement deed purchase.

Approved payroll claims.

Quarterly Jail Inspection.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Supervisors

JERALD SCHWAGER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 11, 2017

ZNEZ