Proceedings of the Antelope County Board of Supervisors

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Neligh, Nebraska

September 6, 2016

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Those responding to roll call: Schindler, Koinzan, Henery, Bolling, Kerkman and Schwager.

Reviewed correspondence.

Approved appointment of Deputy County Attorney.

Approved payroll claims.

Discussed purchasing vehicle for courthouse.

Approved payroll date change.

Dry Valve on Fire Alarm was fixed. – no action.

Heard Road Boss Report.

Heard Zoning Administrator report.

Approved Planning Commission Contractor for three (3) additional meetings.

2.54 Acre Subdivision Approval in 12-23-5.

Authorized Road Boss to negotiate land acquisitions for Tilden Bridge project.

Requested Road Boss get quotes on insulating Orchard Barn.

Authorized fund transfer from General to Juvenile Diversion.

Appointed Highway Superintendent.

Approved salary changes for Veterans Service Officer and Weed Superintendent.

Approved Memorandum of Understanding for Juvenile Diversion.

Discussed Acoustical Studies and rebuttals. Voted to interrupt and enforce a 10 minute LEQ average as zonings industry standards for Antelope County.

Authorized Highway Superintendent to study segment of road in 28-25-6.

Approved minutes of Supervisor Meetings 11-01-2016 and 11-072016, and BOE Minutes from 11-01-2016.

Approved Improvement Grant request from Neligh Ball Board.

Reviewed Commissary Account reports, and Sheriff November Fee Report.

Met with Wayne Wingate regarding a low bridge in Grant Township.

Met with Frank Morrison regarding snow removal and maintenance on Royal Road.

No action was taken on: upgrade telephone system and river spraying grant.

Denied disputed charges on Topkote claim.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Supervisors

JERALD SCHWAGER /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 14, 2016

