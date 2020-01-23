Proceedings- Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
January 14th, 2020
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Four (4) tax roll corrections were approved.
Four (4) Motor Vehicle Exemption were approved.
Meeting adjourned.
DEAN SMITH
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: January 22,2020
