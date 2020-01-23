Proceedings- Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

January 14th, 2020

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Four (4) tax roll corrections were approved.

Four (4) Motor Vehicle Exemption were approved.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

DEAN SMITH

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 22,2020

ZNEZ