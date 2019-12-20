ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
December 10, 2019
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s
Office and are open to the public.
Approved 17 tax roll corrections.
Approved one (1) Motor Vehicle Exemption.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
Regina Krebs,
Vice-Chairman
Attest: Lisa Payne
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: December 18, 2019
ZNEZ
Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Equalization
ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION