Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

December 10, 2019

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s

Office and are open to the public.

Approved 17 tax roll corrections.

Approved one (1) Motor Vehicle Exemption.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

Regina Krebs,

Vice-Chairman

Attest: Lisa Payne

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: December 18, 2019

ZNEZ