Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
July 23, 2019
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s
Office and are open to the public.
Approved one (1) tax roll correction.
Approved exemption application for St. Boniface Church.
Approved denial of homestead exemption application.
Reviewed five (5) report of Destroyed Real Property, approving two (2).
Reviewed eight (8) protests, all agreeing with Assessors recommendation.
Received Assessor’s Cemetery, and Three (3) Year Plan.
Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization
TOM BORER
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: July 31, 2019
