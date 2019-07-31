Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

July 23, 2019

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s

Office and are open to the public.

Approved one (1) tax roll correction.

Approved exemption application for St. Boniface Church.

Approved denial of homestead exemption application.

Reviewed five (5) report of Destroyed Real Property, approving two (2).

Reviewed eight (8) protests, all agreeing with Assessors recommendation.

Received Assessor’s Cemetery, and Three (3) Year Plan.

Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization

TOM BORER

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 31, 2019

ZNEZ