Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

February 11th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Met in Executive Session.

Met with land owners regarding speed on 846th Road and Invenergy traffic.

Met with land owners regarding R-O-W in Elm Township.

Approved payroll.

Approved one (1) promotional grant and one (1) improvement grant. Denied one (1) promotional grant.

Met as Board of Equalization.

Approved 2020 Liquor License.

Zoning Administrative Report. Approved Administrative Plat.

Approved minutes of the January 14th, 2020 and the February 4th, 2020 BOC meeting.

Approved minutes of the January 14th, 2020 BOE meeting.

Approved vendor claims:

General: Joseph Abler, ex 98.00; Antelope Co Court, ex 152.00; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex 138.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex 217.80; Appeara, ex 40.38; Applied Connective, ex 7080.95; Big Red Motorsports, ex 104.95; Black Hills Energy, ut 1031.53; Blue360 Media, ex 150.28; Bob Barker Co, ex 152.19; Bomgaars, ex 162.26; Dean Brown, ps 25.00; Carney Law, ex 4778.12; Casey’s, ex 1005.61; Elgin City, ex 250.00; Neligh City, ut 5011.26; Norfolk City, ex 21,956.00; Clearfly Comm, ut 121.65; Consolidated Mgt, ex 325.93; Cornhusker State Ind, ex 176.00; Creative Products, ex 941.95; Cubby’s, ex 245.39; Das State, ex 575.68; Doerr & Klein, ex 13,485.31; Dollar General, ex 51.00; Dusty’s, ex 52.40; Eakes Office, ex 483.12; Elgin One Stop, ex 129.30; Elgin Review, ex 441.23; Elite Office, ex 333.78; Great Plains Comm, ut 431.12; Tessa Hain, ex 174.50; Darrell Hamilton, ps 11.00; Holiday Inn, ex 329.85; Nadene Hughes, ps 14.00; Madison Co Sheriff, ex 40.50; Microfilm Imaging, ex 87.00; MIPS, ex 857.95; Nebr Dept Agriculture, ex 90.00; NE Health & Human Ser, ex 279.00; Antelope Co Vet Service, ex 1102.56; NE Comm College, ex 307.50; Office Depot, ex 276.88; Lisa Payne, ex 15.44; Petty Cash-Clerk, 10.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex 325.00; Pitzer Digital, ex 1196.84; Quill Corp, ex 47.37; R S Technologies, ex 300.00; Janice Ridder, ps 10.00; Saline Co 4-H, ex 3.00; NE Secretary Of State, ex 20.00; Caroline Siems, ps 25.00; Wex Bank, ex 534.45; Brittany Spieker, ex 53.49; Stealth Broadband, ex 1061.11; Unl Its Comm, ex 57.65; US Cellular, ut 360.72; Verizon Wire, ut 56.33; Bonita Welke, ps 22.00; Willie’s Ser, ex 42.82; 319 Graphics, ex 71.96; Antelope Co Treasurer, ex 100,000.00; Schroeder Surveying, ex 1985.00; NE Dist Co Clerk Assn, ex 50.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex 350.36; One Office Solutions, ex 126.56.

Road & Bridge Fund: Antelope Mem Hospital, ex 18.00; B’s Enterprises, ex 1954.00; Black Hills Energy, ut 974.45; Bomgaars, ex 1604.50; Carhart Lbr, ex 35.17; Carquest, ex 460.32; Casey’s, ex 271.29; Tilden City, ut 138.99; Colonial Research, ex 143.91; Constellation Gas, ut 423.38; Corner Hardware, ex 16.58; Cubby’s, ex 536.34; D & M Mach, ex 45.18; Dinkel Impl, ex 1734.00; Dusty’s, ex 57.52; Echo Electric, ex 135.99; Elgin One Stop, ex 3.79; Elkhorn Rural Power, ut 643.62; Emme Sand, ex 2448.14; Farmer’s Pride, ex 15,125.58; Frontier Comm, ut 259.41; Funk Constr, ex 450.00; Dan Gadeken, ex 10,375.00; Great Plains Comm, ut 267.12; Green Line Equip, ex 618.06; Hometown Station, ex 3632.62; Island Supply, ex 197.78; JEO Consulting, ex 3779.25; Kayton Intl, ex 2000.00; Lazy T Tire, ex 27.10; Everett Meyer, ex 5332.50; Mr S’s, ex 341.53; N & B Gas Co, ut 779.88; Neligh Auto, ex 267.74; NMC Exchange, ex 1385.80; North Central Power, ut 328.95; NE Nebr Telephone, ut 80.59; Powerplan, ex 95.46; Razor Track, ex 750.00; Rutjens Constr, ex 546.74; Ryan’s Truck, ex 830.84; Sanne Ser, ex 977.10; Dave Schrader, ex 6300.00; Sidump’R, ex 5600.00; Wex Bank, ex 248.38; Spud Constr, ex 9300.00; Stealth Broadband, ut 92.72; Verizon, ut 329.37; Clearwater Village, ut 66.50; Zee Medical, ex 125.10; NE Power Dist, ut 267.03.

Visitors Fund: Neligh Chamber Comm, ex 300.00.

Visitors Improvement Fund: New Moon Comm Theater, ex 1500.00.

Reappraisal Fund: Quill Corp, ex 149.99; Elite Office Prod, ex 179.20.

Register of Deeds Fund: Antelope Co Treasurer, ex 90.00; MIPS, ex 319.60.

Disaster Fund: JEO Consulting, ex 530.00.

Law Enforcement Fund: Bob Barker Co, ex 584.98; Cash-Wa Dist, ex 1871.62; Cornhusker State, ex 764.00; Culligan, ex 81.75; Danko Equip, ex 683.95; Dean’s Mkt, ex 1055.00; Dollar General, ex 24.60; Faith Regional Ser, ex 16.00; Hiland Dairy, ex 447.45; Midwest Ser, ex 225.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex 1374.24; Warren Garage Door, ex 1532.00.

Commissary Fund: Cash-Wa Dist, ex 274.87; Cubby’s, ex 79.98, Keefe Supply, ex 361.92; Precision Dynamics, ex 110.25; Quality Iron, ex 22.45; Uline Supply, ex 1114.54; 319 Graphics, ex 176.00; Pinnacle Bank, ex 194.99.

Drug Forfeiture Fund: Snare Drug Task, ex 400.00.

General: Payroll, 98,820.96; AFLAC, ins 14,241.14; Ameritas, ret 17,241.14; BC/BS, 60,798.90; Garnishment, 946.44; Colonial Life, ins 3.25; WH, 9750.34; 1st Concord, ins 981.33; Liberty National, ins 64.20; Madison National, ins 78.65; ST, 4134.26; NACO Vision, ins 515.61; SS, 19,663.88; Washington National, ins 517.12.

Road & Bridge: Payroll, 79,755.99; AFLAC, ins 181.87; Ameritas, ret 11,232.52; BC/BS, 28,070.62; Colonial Life, ins 18.00; Garnishment, 456.31; WH, 8258.61; 1st Concord, ins 373.11; Liberty National, ins 70.92; Madison National, ins 48.67; ST, 3512.50; NACO Vision, ins 239.55; SS, 16,012.42; Washington National, ins 302.80.

Road Superintendent Report. Awarded bid for Tilden North/South Bridges. Appointed interim Road Superintendent beginning March 1st, 2020.

Accepted resignation of two (2) Antelope Cunty Visitor Committee Members.

Formed a committee to advertise and review for Road Superintendent and Road Foreman positions.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: February 19, 2020

ZNEZ