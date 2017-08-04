Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

July 11, 2017

Neligh, NE 68756

No tax roll corrections were heard. Over & Under Report was submitted.

Heard and acted on four (4) protests.

Steve & Jenny Pellatz protest personal property 000991995 & 000920738 penalty. Approved assessor’s recommendation as per state statute.

Frankie and Sandra Maughan, parcel 000126200 protest value on new storage unit. Approved assessor’s recommendation of value increase to market value.

Masat Farms Inc. protest value on parcel 000595200 protest value on land. Approved assessor’s recommendation to value according to land use and market value.

Chris VanEgmond protest for parcel 000410000 reviewed; approved assessor’s recommendation of no change. Parcel is assessed according to land use and market area sales.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

LeRoy Kerkman

Attest: Lisa Payne

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 19, 2017

