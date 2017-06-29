ANTELOPE COUNTY
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
June 13, 2017
Neligh, NE 68756
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Approved 3 tax roll corrections.
Accepted the over and under report from County Assessor.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
LeROY KERKMAN
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: June 21, 2017
ZNEZ
Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization
ANTELOPE COUNTY