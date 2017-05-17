Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
May 2, 2017
Neligh, NE 68756
Approved Motor Vehicle Exemptions for NYMC.
Approved Permissive Exemption-Orchard Young Men’s Club.
Approved 8 tax roll corrections.
Meeting adjourned.
LeROY KERKMAN
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
