ANTELOPE COUNTY
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
April 4, 2017
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Those responding to roll call: Schwager, Schindler, Jacob, Henery, and Kerkman.
Approved 7 tax list corrections.
Meeting adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Equalization
LeROY KERKMAN
PUBLISH: April 12, 2017
ZNEZ
Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization
ANTELOPE COUNTY