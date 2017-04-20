Proceedings — Antelope County Board of Equalization

ANTELOPE COUNTY

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

April 4, 2017

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Those responding to roll call: Schwager, Schindler, Jacob, Henery, and Kerkman.

Approved 7 tax list corrections.

Meeting adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Equalization

LeROY KERKMAN

PUBLISH: April 12, 2017

ZNEZ